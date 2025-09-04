Redmi K90 Pro specs leak, including 7000mAh battery

A reputable leaker spilled some of the key specs of the upcoming Redmi K90 Pro model.

Xiaomi is now preparing the Redmi K90 series, which is expected to debut globally under the Poco F8 series moniker. Ahead of their unveiling, tipster Smart Pikachu shared the major specs details of the K90 Pro model.

According to the account, the Redmi model is coming with a huge 7000mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the 6000mAh cell its predecessor has. The charging speed, however, drops to 100W from the 120W we had last year. On a positive note, the phone will still support wireless charging.

The smartphone’s front will still have the same 2K display resolution as the earlier K series model. In the back, the phone is reportedly getting a periscope unit.

The news corroborates earlier leaks about the phone, which is said to offer a 6.59″ flat 2K 120Hz LTPS OLED and a 50MP (1/1.3″ OmniVision OV50Q) periscope unit with a large aperture and macro capabilities. The Redmi K90 Pro is also rumored to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a metal frame, dual speakers, and an X-axis linear motor.

Source