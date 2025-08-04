Redmi K90 series battery, charging details leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station teased two devices, which could be Xiaomi’s Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro models.

Xiaomi is now preparing the next Redmi K series, which could debut in the last quarter of the year. While there are still no announcements about it, Redmi Product Manager Xinxin Mia already confirmed its existence by revealing that the series will have a huge improvement in the camera section.

Now, DCS has stepped forward to provide more details about the models of the lineup.

According to the account, both handhelds will support 100W charging. However, the Pro model reportedly comes with a 7500mAh battery, while the vanilla variant could have a smaller 7100mAh cell.

Earlier leaks revealed that the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro could house the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chips, respectively. Both models are also said to arrive with an IP68 rating and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. All devices are also expected to offer a telephoto unit, which could be one of the surprises Xinxin Mia earlier teased. DCS also mentioned in the past that there would be “new” displays, dual speakers, and metal frames. The account also previously shared that the Pro variant would have a 6.59″ flat 2K 120Hz LTPS OLED and a 50MP (1/1.3″ OmniVision OV50Q) periscope unit with macro capabilities.

Ultimately, the vanilla model of the Redmi K90 series is expected to be rebadged as the Poco F8 Pro for the global market, as suggested by a certification weeks ago. The model was spotted with an Annibale codename and a 2510DPC44G model number.

