Redmi Max TV 100” pre-orders has been started!

Redmi has been in the TV industry for some time, generally focusing on interesting high dimens TV models as well as small ones. In the past years, 86 inch and 98 inch Redmi Max TV models have been launched. Soon, the new 100 inch Redmi Max TV model will be available in China.

The Redmi Max TV 100” has a screen to body ratio of 98.8% and features a refresh rate of 120 Hz on a very high 4K resolution. The high screen to body ratio is simply wonderful. Other TV models have a low screen to body ratio of less than 95 %. On the other hand, the Redmi Max TV 100” supports a DCI-P3 color gamut of 94% and reachs up to 700 nits brightness. It features Dolby Vision. The sound system of the TV has four high quality speakers with a power of 30W. The sound system creates a sense of depth when used with a 100 inch screen.

Redmi Max TV 100” uses the MIUI TV for Enterprise and the system is classically based on Android. It is not known which Android version it has, but MIUI for TV runs perfectly and this enterprise edition is designed for businesses use.

How much is the Redmi Max TV 100”?

The Redmi Max TV 100 has everything a TV should have and more, but it also comes at a price. The Redmi Max TV 100 can be purchased in China starting April 6 for 19,999 yuan. If you are thinking of buying it, you should find out if it will fit in your home, because it is really big.