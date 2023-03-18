Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 14 Update: Released for China

Xiaomi has recently released the update of the latest MIUI 14 for the Redmi Note 10 5G. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience, including a new design language, super icons, and animal widgets.

One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated visual design. The new design has a more minimalist aesthetic with an emphasis on white space and clean lines. This gives the interface a more modern, fluid look and feel. Also, the update includes new animations and transitions that add some dynamism to the user experience. Today, the Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 14 update has been released for the China region.

Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 14 Update

Redmi Note 10 5G was launched in March 2021. It comes out of the box with Android 11-based MIUI 12. It had received 1 Android and 2 MIUI updates. With the Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 14 update released, the device received the 2nd Android and 3rd MIUI updates. The Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the new update is V14.0.2.0.TKSCNXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update.

Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 14 Update China Changelog

As of 18 March 2023, the changelog of the first Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 14 update released for the China region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Improved system architecture comprehensively boosts the performance of both pre-installed and third-party apps while saving power.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

More than 30 scenes now support end-to-end privacy with no data stored in the cloud and all actions performed locally on the device.

Mi Smart Hub gets a significant revamp, works much faster and supports more devices.

Family services allow sharing all the essential things with the people you care about most.

[Basic experience]

Stabilized framing makes gaming more seamless than ever before.

[Personalization]

New widget formats allow more combinations, making your experience even more convenient.

Want a plant or pet to always wait for you on your Home screen? MIUI has lots of them to offer now!

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[Privacy protection]

You can press and hold the text on a Gallery image to instantly recognize it now. 8 languages are supported.

Live subtitles use on-device speech-to-text capabilities to transcribe meetings and live streams as they are happening.

[Family services]

Family services allow sharing all the essential things with the people you care about most.

Family services allow creating of groups with up to 8 members and offer various roles with different permissions.

You can share photo albums with your family group now. Everyone in the group will be able to view and upload new items.

Set your shared album as a screensaver on your TV and let all your family members enjoy these joyful memories together!

Family services allow sharing of health data (e.g. heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep) with family members.

Child accounts offer a series of sophisticated measures of parental controls, from limiting screen time and restricting app usage to setting a secure area.

[Mi AI voice assistant]

Mi AI is no longer just a voice assistant. You can use it as a scanner, translator, call assistant, and more.

Mi AI allows you to perform complicated daily tasks by using simple voice commands. Communicating with your device could never be easier.

With Mi AI, you can scan and recognize anything – be it an unfamiliar plant or an important document.

Mi AI is ready to help whenever you bump into a language barrier. Smart translation tools support multiple languages.

Dealing with calls is so convenient with Mi AI: it can filter spam calls or easily take care of the calls for you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

Your device can work with much more types of wireless card readers. You can open supported cars or swipe student IDs with your phone now.

Whenever you sign out of your account, you can choose to keep all your cards on the device without having to add them again next time.

You can boost connection speed using mobile data when the Wi-Fi signal is too weak.

[System]

Stable MIUI based on Android 13

Updated Android security patch to February 2023. Increased System security.

Where can download the Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 14 update?

The Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 14 update rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. You will be able to download the Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader.