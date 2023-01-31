Redmi Note 10 JE MIUI 14 Update: Released for Japan

Xiaomi has recently announced that the Redmi Note 10 JE has received the latest Redmi Note 10 JE MIUI 14 update. The Redmi Note 10 JE MIUI 14 update released for the Japan region brings a host of new features and improvements to the device, making it a more enjoyable and productive experience for users.

Also, it’s not limited to that. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the device, including a revamped design language, new super icons, animal widgets, and enhanced security features. Now many smartphones have started to receive MIUI 14.

Redmi Note 10 JE MIUI 14 Update

The Redmi Note 10 JE was launched in 2021. It came out of the box with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It had received an Android and 1 MIUI update. With the Redmi Note 10 JE MIUI 14 update released today, the device received the 2nd Android and MIUI update. Great innovations and optimizations of MIUI 14 are now with you! The new Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the update is V14.0.4.0.TKRJPKD.

Redmi Note 10 JE MIUI 14 Update Japan Changelog

As of January 31, 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 10 JE MIUI 14 update released for the Japan region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[System]

Stable MIUI Based on Android 13

Where can download the Redmi Note 10 JE MIUI 14 update?

The Redmi Note 10 JE MIUI 14 update rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users.