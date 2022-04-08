Redmi Note 10 Pro become available at fantastic price in India

Xiaomi has been holding the Xiaomi Fan Festival event in India starting April 6th, 2022. The brand is offering a huge discount on its products along with some freebies. The brand, previously, announced a fantastic deal on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone in India, and now, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has got a special discount which makes the device available at a fantastic price.

Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a limited-time price cut in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is currently available in two variants in India: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. It is priced at INR 17,999 (USD 236) and INR 18,999 (USD 250). However, if you buy the device during the Xiaomi Fan Festival from the official Mi Store app, you will receive an additional INR 2,000 (USD 26) off discount coupon, bringing the price down to INR 15,999 (USD 210) and INR 16,999 (USD 223), respectively. Furthermore, the company has partnered with SBI (State Bank of India), so if you buy the device using SBI Cards & EMI, you will receive an additional INR 1,500 (USD 20) discount. By combining both the offers you can grab the base variant of the device at just INR 14,499 (USD 190) with a total discount of INR 3,500 (USD 46) from the original price.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080*2400 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 5000mAH battery, which is a significant improvement over the Redmi Note 9 Pro in terms of screen size. With 33W fast charging support, this battery charges quickly from 1 to 100. The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 4-camera setup and the first 108MP camera sensor in the Redmi Note series. Our primary camera is a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 with 108MP, F1.9, and a 1/1.52-inch sensor. 8MP 118° Ultra Wide, 2MP Macro, and Depth lenses assist the main camera. This device is powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset and performs admirably in its class.