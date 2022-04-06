Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G gets a limited time huge price drop in India

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is one of the best mid-range smartphones with top-notch specifications and in-hand feeling. It offers some pretty exciting specifications like a 90Hz Super AMOLED Display with support of Dolby Vision, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, 64MP triple rear camera and much more. The device now has a limited time, colossal price cut in India under their Xiaomi Fan Festival.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G got a limited-time price cut in India

Originally, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G was launched in India in two different variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. It was priced at INR 26,999 (USD 356) and INR 28,999 (USD 382) respectively. The brand is now offering a massive limited-time price cut on the device under their Xiaomi Fan Festival event. The company has partnered with the SBI (State Bank of India) and is providing an INR 5,000 (USD 65) instant discount on payments made through SBI Cards & EMI. On top of that, the company is also offering an INR 1,000 (USD 13) discount coupon on their official Mi store application.

So, basically, the brand is providing a total of INR 6,000 (USD 79) discount on the device, using which one can buy the 6GB variant of the device at only INR 20,999 (USD 277) and the 8GB variant of the device at INR 22,999 (USD 303). Not only this, if you buy Mi Dual Driver Earphones and the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser along with the device via a bundle offer on the Mi Store, you can grab these two products at only INR 99 (USD 1.3). With all these deals combined, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is no-brainer at INR 20,999 in India.

To apply the offer, you need to collect the INR 1,000 off coupon from the product page of the device on Mi Store and the bank discount will be applied automatically while the checkout. Additionally, if you want Mi Dual Driver Earphones and Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser at INR 99, then you should add them via the checkout or cart page.