Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 14 Update: Get Ready for the MIUI 14 Upgrade!

MIUI 14 is a Stock ROM based on Android developed by Xiaomi Inc. It was announced in December 2022. Key features include a redesigned interface, new super icons, animal widgets, and various optimizations for performance and battery life. In addition, MIUI 14 has been made smaller in size by reworking the MIUI architecture. It is available for various Xiaomi devices including Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO.

Users expect the Redmi Note 10 Pro to receive the MIUI 14 update. The MIUI 14 update was released to this model in EEA and Global. So what are the regions where this update is not released? What is the latest status of the MIUI 14 update for these regions? We answer all these questions for you in this article.

Redmi Note 10 Pro is some of the very popular models. Of course, we know that there are many users who use this model. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 108MP quad camera setup, and a Snapdragon 732G chipset. Redmi Note 10 Pro is quite remarkable in its segment and attracts a lot of attention from users.

The MIUI 14 update of this model is asked for many times. Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 14 update is not yet released in Indonesia, India, Turkey, Russia, and Taiwan regions. We know that users in these regions are wondering about the latest status of the update. Now is the time to answer your questions!

Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 14 Update

Redmi Note 10 Pro came out of the box with an Android 11-based MIUI 12 user interface. The current versions of this device are V14.0.1.0.TKFMIXM, V14.0.2.0.TKFEUXM, V13.0.9.0.SKFIDXM and V13.0.8.0.SKFTWXM. This update was being tested for Indonesia, Taiwan, India, Russia, and Turkey. According to the latest information we have, we would like to say that the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 14 update is prepared for Indonesia, and Taiwan. The update will be rolling out in all regions soon.

The build numbers of the prepared Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 14 updates for Indonesia, and Taiwan are V14.0.2.0.TKFIDXM, and V14.0.1.0.TKFTWXM. These builds will be available to all Redmi Note 10 Pro users in the near future. This is good news for users. With the new Android 13-based MIUI 14, Redmi Note 10 Pro will now run much more stable, faster, and more responsive.

In addition, this update should offer new home screen features to users. Because Redmi Note 10 Pro users are looking forward to MIUI 14. So when will the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 14 update be released for Indonesia, and Taiwan regions? This update will be released by “Mid-April” at the latest. These builds have been tested for a long time and are prepared for you to have the best experience! It will first be rolled out to Mi Pilots. Please wait patiently until then.

Where can download the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi Note 10 Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.