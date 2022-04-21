Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update released for Global!

The Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update, which we said will be released soon, has started to be offered to users as of today. Xiaomi increases the stability of the system with the MIUI 13 interface it has introduced and offers you many features. Therefore, users are waiting for the MIUI 13 update to come to their devices. We previously mentioned that the Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update will come soon. As of today, the Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update has been released. The build number of the released update is V13.0.2.0.SKLMIXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail now.

Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 Update Changelog

The changelog of the Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to March 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

The size of the released Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update is 2.9GB. This update is only available for Mi Pilots. If no errors are encountered in the update, it will be accessible to all users. You can download MIUI 13 update for Redmi Note 10S with MIUI Downloader, which allows you to try the hidden features of MIUI and learn about upcoming new updates. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi Note 10S MIUI 13 update. Do not forget to follow us for such content.