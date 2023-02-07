Redmi Note 11 MIUI 13 Update: New Update for India Region

Redmi Note 11 series has been launched out of the box with an Android 11-based MIUI 13 user interface. We do not know why these devices were not released with MIUI 13 user interface based on Android 12. The choice was made in this direction. Users have repeatedly asked when the Android 12 update will arrive on their devices. Later, this update was released for Redmi Note 11.

As of today, the long-awaited new Redmi Note 11 MIUI 13 update has been released for India. The new update brings it the Xiaomi January 2023 Security Patch. The build number for the new update is V13.0.4.0.SGCINXM. Let’s take a look at the changelog of the update.

New Redmi Note 11 MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of 7 February 2023, the changelog of the new Redmi Note 11 MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to January 2023. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 11 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 29 October 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 11 Android 12 Update India Changelog

As of 6 August 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11 Android 12 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI Based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 11 Android 12 Update Global Changelog

As of 16 July 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11 Android 12 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI Based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

Redmi Note 11/NFC Android 12 Update Global Changelog

As of 28 June 2022, the changelog of the first Redmi Note 11 / NFC Android 12 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI Based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

The size of the new Redmi Note 11 MIUI 13 update that has been released is 74MB. The update is currently rolling out to Mi Pilots. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users.