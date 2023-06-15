Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 Update: Released for Indonesia!

MIUI 14 is a Stock ROM based on Android developed by Xiaomi Inc. It was announced in December 2022. Key features include a redesigned interface, new super icons, animal widgets, and various optimizations for performance and battery life. In addition, MIUI 14 has been made smaller in size by reworking the MIUI architecture. It is available for various Xiaomi devices including Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is a smartphone developed by Xiaomi. It was released in January 2022 and is part of the Redmi Note 11 series of phones. Recently, MIUI 14 has been on the agenda for many models.

So what’s the latest for Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G? When will the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 update be released? For those wondering when the new MIUI interface will come, here it is! Today we are announcing the release date of Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 Update

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G was launched in 2022. It comes out of the box with Android 11 based MIUI 13. The smartphone packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a MediaTek G96 SOC, and a 5000mAh battery. Known as one of the best price/performance devices in its segment, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is very impressive.

The MIUI 14 update for Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will bring a significant improvement over previous versions of the software. The old version the MIUI 13 needs to cover its deficiencies with the new MIUI 14. Xiaomi has already started preparations for Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 UI.

It is expected to improve the user experience and significantly increase the performance of the device. Users already want the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G to receive the MIUI 14 update. Let’s take a look at the latest status of the update together!

The last internal MIUI build of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 update is here! The new MIUI update based on Android 13 is being tested on the smartphone. This information is received through the Official MIUI server, so it is reliable. The build number of the update released for the Indonesia region is MIUI-V14.0.2.0.TGDIDXM. It is currently rolled out to Mi Pilots.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 Update Indonesia Changelog

As of 15 June 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 update released for the Indonesia region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Personalization]

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Stable MIUI based on Android 13

Updated Android Security Patch to May 2023. Increased System Security.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 Update Global Changelog

As of 18 May 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Personalization]

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Stable MIUI based on Android 13

Updated Android Security Patch to April 2023. Increased System Security.

This is good news for users. With the new Android 13 based MIUI 14, Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will now run much more stable, faster, and more responsive. In addition, this update should offer new home screen features to users. Because Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G users are looking forward to MIUI 14. It should be noted that the new upcoming MIUI is based on Android 13.

So when will this update be rolled out to all users? What is the release date of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 update? This update will be released by the “End of June” at the latest. Because these builds have been tested for a long time and are prepared for you to have the best experience! Please wait patiently until then.

Where to get the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to get the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.