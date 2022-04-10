Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi 11i comparison. Which one’s better?

Confused over which one is better between Redmi Note Pro 11 5G vs Xiaomi 11i? Both the phones give head-to-head competition to each so it is hard to decide which one is better. So, to help you out here’s a quick comparison of the two phones.

Both the devices – Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11i are of top-notch quality and provide value for money. Launched on January 26, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of $237. Some of its notable features are a 120Hz SUPER AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel main camera, and a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Also launched in January, the Xiaomi 11i packs a more powerful chipset than the Note 11 Pro 5G, and an equally powerful camera (108 megapixels). Also, it offers a 120Hz AMOLED display. Xiaomi 11i is priced at around $ 324 which is quite higher than the pricing of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. So, here we compare the two devices to find out which is better.

Note- The prices are just to give you an idea, they may vary depending on your region.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi 11i: Specs and features

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the Xiaomi 11i are two of the latest smartphones on the market. Both phones offer a variety of features and specifications that make them stand out from the crowd. Here’s a closer look at how these two phones compare:

Processor

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. This chipset is a 2.2GHz octa-core chipset accompanied by Adreno 619 chipset. On the other hand, Xiaomi 11i boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset clocked. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55. GPU is Mali-G68 MC4. You might be wondering what all of this means in terms of performance. In general, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is a more powerful option, offering better performance and faster speeds. However, the MediaTek Dimensity is better at this time. The Xiaomi 11i is a budget-friendly smartphone that doesn’t skimp on features. It has a Mediatek Dimensity 920 chipset clocked at 2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55, making it a powerful device for gaming and other resource-intensive tasks. The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU provides excellent graphics performance, and the phone also boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Dimensions and weight

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G measures 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm and weighs 202 grams whereas the Xiaomi 11i measures 163.7 x 76.2 x 8.3 mm and weighs slightly higher than its competitor- 204 grams.

Storage and RAM

If you’re trying to decide between the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Xiaomi 11i, one of the main factors you’ll want to consider is storage. The Note 11 Pro comes in two different storage variants- 128GB and 64GB- while the 11i is only offered in a single 128GB configuration. However, both phones come with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. So if you’re looking for more storage options, the Note 11 Pro is the way to go. But if you don’t need as much space, the Xiaomi 11i may be a better fit. Whichever phone you choose, you’ll be getting a great device with plenty of features to suit your needs.

Cameras

Both the phones feature triple rear cameras, however, the setup is entirely different. The Redmi Note 11 Pro phone comes with a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Whereas Xiaomi 11i has 108MP Primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP TeleMacro Lens. It also features Pro Director Modes and Dual Native ISO for amazing Low light Photography. Both the devices get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies at the front.

Battery

When it comes to battery life, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G definitely has the upper hand. With a massive 5000 mAh battery, it can easily last through a full day of use without needing a charge. In comparison, the Xiaomi 11i only has a 4500 mAh battery, which means it may need to be recharged more often. However, both phones support 67W fast charging, so you can quickly top off your battery when needed. Overall, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is the better choice if you’re looking for a phone with outstanding battery life.

Software

Right out of the box, you’ll notice that both of these phones come with Android 11 installed. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with the latest MIUI 13 while the Xiaomi 11i comes with MIUI 12.5. Both UI’s are clean and user-friendly, so you’ll have no trouble getting started with either phone. One of the main differences you’ll notice is that MIUI 13 offers a more customizable experience with a wider range of settings and options to choose from. It also includes a dark mode theme which is perfect for nighttime use. On the other hand, MIUI 12.5 is slightly simpler and more streamlined, making it ideal for first-time Android users.

Check the detailed specs and features of Redmi Note 11 5G and Xiaomi 11i

Final Verdict

Seeing the price difference between both the devices, It will be unfair to declare a clear-cut winner. Both the phones seem to go toe-to-toe with each other, however, Xiaomi 11i seems to be winning the race with its MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. The device can give smoother and faster performance.

In any case, you should carefully go through the features and go with the one that fits your budget and needs.