Redmi Note 11S MIUI 13 Update: New Update for India Region

Redmi Note 11S is an inexpensive mid-range smartphone. It has a 6.43 Inch 90Hz AMOLED display, 108MP quad camera setup, and MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. This model came out of the box with Android 11-based MIUI 13. It is abnormal for a device launched in 2022 to come out of the box with Android 11. Redmi Note 11S received an Android 12 update a few months ago. Users were happier.

As of today, the new Redmi Note 11S MIUI 13 update has been released for India. The new MIUI 13 update boosts system optimization and brings it the Xiaomi February 2023 Security Patch. The build number of the new update is V13.0.4.0.SKEINXM. Let’s take a look at the update’s changelog.

New Redmi Note 11S MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of 18 February 2023, the changelog of the new Redmi Note 11S MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to February 2023. Increased system security.

As of 23 November 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11S MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

The size of the new Redmi Note 11S MIUI 13 update is 54MB. The new MIUI 13 update is currently rolling out to Mi Pilots. Redmi Note 11S will now run much more stable and faster. Those who want can download new MIUI 13 update via MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi Note 11S MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more of this kind.