Redmi Note 12 5G Android 13 Update: Released for India

One of the leading brands in the mobile technology world, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has added a new one to its popular Note series: Redmi Note 12 5G. This smartphone attracts the attention of users with its affordable price and powerful features. And now, there is exciting news for the Redmi Note 12 5G: Android 13 update is being rolled out to India. This update offers users a number of improvements that the new Android version offers and improvements to the MIUI 14 interface.

Redmi Note 12 5G Android 13 Update

Android 13 is the latest mobile operating system version from Google and it aims to provide a better experience to users. The Redmi Note 12 5G Android 13 update for the Redmi Note 12 5G is a big step towards achieving this goal. The update improves the performance of their smartphones by offering users a faster and more efficient operating system experience.

One of the most notable features of Android 13 is its enhanced optimizations. The update offers users better system stability. With it, stability increases significantly. There are also a number of performance improvements that come with Android 13. Currently, this update is rolling out to users in India. The MIUI build of the released update is MIUI-V14.0.2.0.TMQINXM. Let’s take a look at a changelog of the update!

Redmi Note 12 5G Android 13 Update India [24 June 2023]

As of 24 June 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 12 5G Android 13 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System] Stable MIUI based on Android 13

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2023. Increased system security. [More features and improvements] Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

Redmi Note 12 5G Android 13 Update EEA and Global [31 May 2023]

As of 31 May 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 12 5G Android 13 update released for the EEA and Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System] Stable MIUI based on Android 13

Updated Android Security Patch to May 2023. Increased system security.

As a result, Android 13 update and MIUI 14 interface for Redmi Note 12 5G offer many innovations to users. Improved optimizations and performance features of Android 13 allow users to use their smartphones more comfortably. MIUI 14 enriches the user experience with improvements and new features in the interface. For Redmi Note 12 5G owners, this update is a great opportunity to further enhance their phone and equip it with modern features.