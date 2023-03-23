Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Event: Redmi Note 12 series launched globally!

Here is everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Event. A few months ago, the Redmi Note 12 series was already launched in China and will now be available worldwide. The new Redmi Note family is positioned in the middle segment.

The products contain high-quality camera sensors compared to their competitors. On top of that, it comes with options such as MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SOC which has increased performance. Redmi Note series fans are happier now. Millions of people will buy these smartphones. We will take a look at the Redmi Note 12 series in this article. If you’re ready, let’s start!

Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Event

The Redmi Note 12 series was very curious by Redmi fans. Along with the Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Event, new products have been launched in the global market. The top model of this series is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. It has a 200MP Samsung HPX sensor and supports high-speed charging like 120W. In terms of performance, the Dimensity 1080 chipset welcomes us.

We should also point out that. The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, which was offered for sale in China, attracted attention with its incredibly fast charging feature of 210 Watts. Unfortunately, Xiaomi will not introduce this phone with 210 Watt fast charging. Let’s have a look at all the Redmi Note 12 smartphones newly launched in the global market.

Redmi Note 12 4G (topaz, tapas)

Redmi Note 12 4G is the least expensive smartphone in the whole lineup. This model is the enhanced version of Redmi Note 11. It includes 120Hz support and an overclocked Snapdragon 685 compared to the previous device. The smartphone has a 6.67″ Full HD OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 12 4G weighs 183.5 grams and has 7.85 mm of thickness. It comes with a plastic frame and fingerprint sensor positioned on the power button.

The camera setup includes a 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. None of the cameras have OIS. It also features 13 MP selfie camera on the front. We don’t expect the cameras to perform well in every condition but it should give decent results under good lighting. Redmi Note 12 4G model comes out of the box with Android 13 based MIUI 14.

The cheapest smartphone in the series, Redmi Note 12 4G packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It’s great to see Xiaomi offers fast charging on their entry-level devices. The smartphone has a microSD card slot (2 SIM and 1 microSD) and it has NFC as well. Note that NFC support may vary depending on markets. NFC is available in the “Topaz” model, while NFC is not available in the “Tapas” model. 3.5mm headphone jack is present on Redmi Note 12 4G.

Redmi Note 12 5G (sunstone)

Redmi Note 12 5G is a phone that is quite different from the 4G version, despite their brandings being very identical. Redmi Note 12 5G features Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. Both the 4G and 5G variants should perform identically but as the name suggests Redmi Note 12 5G will be able to offer a faster mobile network.

Redmi Note 12 5G also comes with 6.67″ Full HD 120Hz OLED display. Redmi Note 12 5G packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W charging. Although display and battery specs look similar Redmi Note 12 5G features a different camera setup.

The product comes with a triple-camera setup. 48 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide angle, and 2MP Macro lenses. The Chinese version of this smartphone does not have a macro camera. The macro lens is available in India with Global. It has NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card slot (1 SIM and 1 microSD or 2 SIM only). It is available for sale with MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (ruby, rubypro)

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It’s more powerful than both Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. The chipset comes with MediaTek’s own Imagiq image signal processor. It has 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6.

The smartphones comes with 6.67″ Full HD OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G series has 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with 120W fast charging support. It has much higher speed charging support than Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The microSD card slot that we have on Redmi Note 12 4G and 5G variants disappears on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G unfortunately.

This year’s pro models have OIS on the main camera. The main camera on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor. It also has an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera. 16 MP selfie camera is placed on the front. You can record 4K videos at 30 FPS with the main camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has a 200MP Samsung HMX sensor. Other lenses are similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. There are differences in the main camera between the two models. It will be available with MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the boxes. We have listed the prices of the new Redmi Note 12 series according to the storage options below.

Redmi Note 12 4G

128GB / 4GB: 229€ (Special for pre-order now 199€)

128GB / 6GB: 249€

Redmi Note 12 5G

128GB / 4GB : 299€

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

128GB / 8GB : 399€

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

256GB / 8GB : 499€

What do you think about the Redmi Note 12 series? Do not forget to share your opinions.