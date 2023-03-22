Redmi Note 12 Turbo launching on March 28!

Launch date of Redmi Note 12 Turbo has been revealed, launch event is on March 28. Redmi Note 12 Turbo, latest member of the Redmi Note 12 series, attracts attention with its stylish design and high performance. Device is getting ready to be the most powerful member of series with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset. In other markets outside of China, the device will be released as POCO F5, will be launched in coming days.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Event

According to post made by Redmi on Weibo, Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be launched with an event to be held on March 28 at 19:00 GMT+8. What makes the Redmi Note 12 Turbo more powerful than most powerful device in Redmi Note 12 series is the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (SM7475) chipset. This chipset includes 1×2.91GHz Cortex X2, 3×2.49GHz Cortex A710 and 4×1.8GHz Cortex A510 cores/clocks with Adreno 725 GPU. It’s also the first device to be launched with this chipset.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo draws attention with its stylish design and new powerful chipset, is already assertive in terms of performance. Device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (SM7475) chipset. There is a triple camera setup; 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro available camera with 67W fast charging support. In fact, our team had detected this device in past weeks.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo will come out of the box with Android 13 based MIUI 14. This is device specifications we have for now, we will share more with you in coming days. Looking at the device, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is ideal in terms of performance. Device, which has a very stylish design, won’t disappoint its users in terms of price/performance.

Launch event is happening in coming days, so stay tuned for more. We will keep you updated with the latest news.