The new Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be launched soon. This smartphone will be at the forefront with its high performance. Redmi Note 12 Turbo is preparing to be one of the fastest models in the series. In our previous articles, we revealed some features of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. Now, the latest information we have shows that the smartphone will be launched in China soon. It will be available as the POCO F5 in other markets outside of China. Keep reading the article for more information!

Redmi Note 12 Turbo is Coming Soon!

There are many leaks circulating about the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. During the certification process, it was found to have 67W fast charging support. At the same time, we think that this device is powered by a Qualcomm SOC based on the SM7475. The new SOC is the successor to the previous Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. It could be called Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 or Snapdragon 7 Gen 2. Its exact specifications are not yet known. According to the latest information we have, we think the Redmi Note 12 Turbo is coming soon.

The MIUI builf of the new smartphone is now ready. This is an indication that it will be launched soon. The device has the codename “marble“. The last internal MIUI build is V14.0.2.0.TMRCNXM. Redmi Note 12 Turbo will come out of the box with Android 13 based MIUI 14.

The new smartphone will be available in China. It is also expected to go on sale in other markets. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be rebranded as POCO F5. The POCO F5 will not go on sale immediately. Preparations continue on the smartphone.

The Android 13-based MIUI14 update of POCO F5 is not ready yet. The last internal POCO F5 MIUI 14 builds are seen above. It is confirmed by this that it will be available for sale in many places. With this information, the new POCO phone is thought to be launched at the Beginning of May.

In time, everything will be learned. There is no other information at the moment. We’ll keep you posted when more information becomes available. So what do you think about the Redmi Note 12 Turbo? Do not forget to share your opinions.