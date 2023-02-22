New POCO F Smartphone: POCO F5 spotted on IMEI database!

POCO F4 and POCO F4 GT made their debuts last year, and POCO will soon unveil POCO F5. “POCO F” series phones typically have flagship processors; the POCO F4 series, which was released last year, featured Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets.

We anticipate that POCO F5 will feature a flagship processor, but which CPU it has remains a mystery for the time being. The information we have about the POCO F5 is still limited, but we do have some specifics.

POCO F5 spotted on the IMEI database!

Any smartphone will likely be offered for purchase soon if it has gotten any special certifications or is listed in the IMEI database. In the IMEI database, we discovered POCO F5 with the model number “23049PCD8G“.

The codename of POCO F5 is “marble“. Formerly, we believed the device with the “23049PCD8G” model number will be POCO X5 GT unfortunately this turned out to be false. This upcoming model is basically a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. POCO F5 will be offered globally and have the same specifications as Redmi Note 12 Turbo. Both smartphones haven’t been announced officially. The device will come with Android 13 based MIUI 14 installed out of the box.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm SOC based on the SM7475. The specifications of this processor are not yet known. It is expected to be the successor to the SM7450 based Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The name of the new SOC could be Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 or Snapdragon 7 Gen 2. We will learn that in time.

Also, we know that POCO F5 will most likely feature a 67W fast charging. Since Redmi Note 12 Turbo recently acquired its 3C certification, which revealed that it supports 67 Watt fast charging, we are sure that POCO F5 will as well. What do you think about POCO F5? Please comment below!