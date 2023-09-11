Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will have a 200MP for loseless zoom

The Redmi brand made some exciting Redmi Note 13 Pro+ camera announcement today belongside the new SoC of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, revealing that the upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will feature a remarkable 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. Combined with Xiaomi’s innovative High Pixel Engine technology, this sensor promises lossless zoom capabilities and fast 200MP photo capture. Xiaomi is at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography, and the addition of a 200 MP sensor to the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ further strengthens its commitment to delivering exceptional camera experiences. Previously, Xiaomi unveiled three smartphones with 200 MP cameras: Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery.

The inclusion of such a high-resolution sensor opens up new possibilities in mobile photography, allowing users to capture incredibly detailed and sharp images. Whether capturing stunning landscapes, intricate details or zooming in on objects without compromising image quality, the 200 MP sensor in the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to deliver outstanding results. Alongside this announcement, Redmi also shared a few photo samples. In these photo examples, it also showed how the lossless zoom works.

In addition, Xiaomi’s High Pixel Engine technology is likely to improve overall camera performance by optimizing image processing and computational photography techniques. This will result in not only high-resolution photos, but also improved low-light performance, dynamic range and overall image quality.

With the Redmi Note 13 series set to be officially unveiled on September 26, the excitement is building. With the addition of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to Xiaomi’s 200 MP camera smartphone lineup, it is clear that Xiaomi continues to raise the bar in the world of mobile photography as well as the world of performance. Smartphone enthusiasts and photography fans alike will be eagerly awaiting the launch to see what this impressive camera setup has to offer.

Source: Weibo