Redmi Note 13R is practically just the same as Note 12R

Xiaomi has a new phone to offer: the Redmi Note 13R. Unfortunately, the new model is vaguely different from its predecessor, the Redmi Note 12R.
Spotting the difference in the design of the two models can be tricky, with both sporting almost the same layout and overall design concept in front and back. However, Xiaomi at least made minimal changes in the camera lenses and LED unit of the Redmi Note 13R, albeit we doubt it could be noticed right away by some.
This minimal change is also applied internally in the Note 13R, with its specifications making a very unnoticeable improvement over the earlier model. For instance, although the new model has the 4nm Snapdragon 4+ Gen 2, it is not much of an improvement over the Qualcomm SM4450 Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 in Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R. Some of the key enhancements that are only worth highlighting between the two are the higher 120Hz frame rate of the new model, Android 14 OS, higher 12GB/512GB configuration, 8MP selfie, bigger 5030mAh battery, and faster 33W wired charging capability. Comparing the details to the Note 12R, however, won’t be greatly impressive.
To help you see these differences, here are the details of the two phones:
Redmi Note 12R
- 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations
- 6.79” IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits, and 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide, 2MP macro
- Front: 5MP wide
- 5000mAh battery
- 18W wired charging
- Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS
- IP53 rating
- Black, Blue, and Silver color options
Redmi Note 13R
- 4nm Snapdragon 4+ Gen 2
- 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB configurations
- 6.79” IPS LCD with 120Hz, 550 nits, and 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide, 2MP macro
- Front: 8MP wide
- 5030mAh battery
- 33W wired charging
- Android 14-based HyperOS
- IP53 rating
- Black, Blue, and Silver color options