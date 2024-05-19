Redmi Note 13R is practically just the same as Note 12R

Xiaomi has a new phone to offer: the Redmi Note 13R. Unfortunately, the new model is vaguely different from its predecessor, the Redmi Note 12R.

Spotting the difference in the design of the two models can be tricky, with both sporting almost the same layout and overall design concept in front and back. However, Xiaomi at least made minimal changes in the camera lenses and LED unit of the Redmi Note 13R, albeit we doubt it could be noticed right away by some.

This minimal change is also applied internally in the Note 13R, with its specifications making a very unnoticeable improvement over the earlier model. For instance, although the new model has the 4nm Snapdragon 4+ Gen 2, it is not much of an improvement over the Qualcomm SM4450 Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 in Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R. Some of the key enhancements that are only worth highlighting between the two are the higher 120Hz frame rate of the new model, Android 14 OS, higher 12GB/512GB configuration, 8MP selfie, bigger 5030mAh battery, and faster 33W wired charging capability. Comparing the details to the Note 12R, however, won’t be greatly impressive.

To help you see these differences, here are the details of the two phones:

Redmi Note 12R

4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.79” IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits, and 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP wide, 2MP macro

Front: 5MP wide

5000mAh battery

18W wired charging

Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS

IP53 rating

Black, Blue, and Silver color options

Redmi Note 13R