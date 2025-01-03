Redmi Note 14 4G spotted on Geekbench with Helio G99 Ultra SoC

The Redmi Note 14 4G model appeared on Geekbench, where it was spotted using a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra chip.

The Redmi Note 14 series is now available in the markets, and soon, another member will join the group. That will be the 4G version of the Redmi Note 14 model, which made a visit on Geekbench.

The model has the 24117RN76G model number and boasts an octa-core chip, with six of the cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two of them clocked at 2.20GHz. Based on these details, it can be deduced that it is the Helio G99 Ultra. According to the listing, it is paired with Android 14 OS and 8GB RAM, allowing it to reach 732 and 1976 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

According to past reports, despite being the 4G version of the Redmi Note 14 5G, the said model could arrive with the following details:

MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra

6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB

120Hz display with in-display fingerprint scanner

108MP main camera

5500mAh battery

33W fast charging

Green, Blue, and Purple colors

Via