Redmi Note 15 Pro series pre-orders start in China ahead of debut this month

Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be unveiled in China this month.

In line with this, the Chinese giant has also started accepting pre-orders for the series. Soon, the lineup is expected to arrive in other markets, including India, Europe, and more.

According to earlier leaks, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will get satellite support in China. According to a reputable leaker, Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi’s plan is currently limited to the Redmi Note series, and the K series is not included in the list. Moreover, the tipster noted that the satellite communication feature will be introduced in a special edition of the Pro+ model, so we expect a regular one and a version with support for the said capability.

The model is also rumored to get a 7000mAh+ battery, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, a 1.5K quad-curved display, and a 50MP main camera alongside a 50MP telephoto unit. The entire series, meanwhile, will support 90W charging.