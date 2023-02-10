Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 Update: New Update for Global Region

Today, the new Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 update has been released for Global. Xiaomi continues to release updates almost every day. With these updates, it makes some improvements to devices. These changes are aimed at making the user experience better. This released update brings Xiaomi February 2023 Security Patch. The build number of the new MIUI 13 update is V13.0.10.0.SCUMIXM. Let’s take a look at the changelog of the update.

New Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 10 February 2023, the changelog of the new Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to February 2023. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 15 January 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to January 2023. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 1 October 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 4 August 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 29 May 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to May 2022. Increased system security.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 update rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. If you don’t want to wait for the update to arrive, you can use MIUI Downloader. You can also learn about upcoming updates and experience MIUI’s hidden features with the MIUI Downloader app. Click here to access MIUI Downloader.

What are the specs of Redmi Note 8 2021?

Redmi Note 8 2021 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with 1080×2340 resolution. The device, which has a battery capacity of 4000 mAH, charges quickly with 18W fast charging support. Redmi Note 8 2021 has a 48MP(Main)+8MP(Ultra Wide)+2MP(Macro)+2MP(Depth Sense) quad camera setup and users can take beautiful photos with these lenses. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset, the device performs well in its segment. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi Note 8 2021 MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news.