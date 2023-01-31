Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 Update: New Update for Global Region

Users are wondering when the Redmi Note 9 Pro will receive the new MIUI 13 update. Today, the highly anticipated new MIUI 13 update has been released for the Global region. This update fixes some bugs and brings the Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. The build number of the update is MIUI-V13.0.4.0.SJZMIXM. Let’s take a look at the update’s changelog.

New Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 31 January 2023, the changelog of the new Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 Update Global and EEA Changelog

As of 31 December 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global and EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 Update Turkey Changelog

As of November 23, 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Turkey is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of November 4, 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 Update Indonesia Changelog

As of October 14, 2022, The changelog of the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Indonesia is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of September 1, 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of August 23, 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

This update brings it the Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. The Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 update rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. Please wait patiently. If there is no bug in the update, it will be accessible to all users. In addition, this smartphone will receive the MIUI 14 update. For more information about MIUI 14, come here! You can download updates via MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the new Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 13 update. Do not forget to follow us for more such news.