Redmi Note series exceeds 300 million units of sale, Redmi Note 13 series to be unveiled

Redmi Note 12 series was a highly popular midrange series this year, equipped with more than enough power for daily tasks and featuring a solid camera setup. Each Redmi Note series introduced every year, continues to improve significantly over the predecessor.

For the first time in the Redmi Note 12 Pro series, OIS was used in the camera. Previous Redmi Note series, including the Note 11 series, did not feature OIS at all. Note 12 Pro series did not disappoint the users have low budget but need a mediocre camera setup.

The biggest advantage of the Redmi Note 12 series compared to the midrange series of other companies is actually the battery capabilities, Note 12 Pro comes with 67W and Note 12 Pro+ comes with 120W fast charging. These are the main reasons why users prefer Redmi Note 12 series.

Redmi Note series surpasses 300 million sales

Redmi Note 12 series includes powerful smartphones at an affordable price tag and there’s no doubt that Redmi Note series will achieve high sales numbers. According to Lu Weibing’s recent post on Weibo, the global sales of the Redmi Note series have exceeded 300 million units.

Prior to unveiling the new Redmi Note series, Xiaomi usually shares a post about the sales rates of Redmi Note series. This recent post actually hints at the arrival of Redmi Note 13 series. Just like the Redmi Note 12 series, the Note 13 series will also consist of three phones: the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. These phones will come preinstalled with MIUI 15 and will be introduced.