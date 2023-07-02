First MIUI 15 alpha builds spotted on the Xiaomi Server

We have some great news for MIUI fans. We have covered a lot of news about MIUI 15, and today we have an important development to share with you. The new MIUI interface is now officially being tested on the Xiaomi server. Yes, you heard it right. MIUI 15 is being tested by Xiaomi and undergoing testing for many smartphones. With the information we have obtained from Mi Code, we will uncover everything. If you’re ready, let’s get started!

MIUI 15 is Now Official

Information about the new MIUI 15 started to emerge shortly after the release of the MIUI 14. As of July 2, 2023, we have detected the MIUI 15 Alpha builds on the Xiaomi update servers. The new interface should address the shortcomings of the previous MIUI 14. MIUI 15 is expected to bring improved system animations, useful features, and many other innovations.

Today, the development of MIUI 15 likely began with the new Note series, the Redmi Note 13 family. Starting development early implies that the interface could be released earlier. Xiaomi is officially preparing MIUI 15. Now, let’s take a look at the first MIUI 15 build!

The ‘Bigversion’ section indicates the new MIUI version. In this build, the bigversion is shown as 15, indicating that MIUI 15 is under development. The first MIUI 15 build has the version number MIUI-V23.5.22, indicating that development began on May 22. The fact that preparations started two months ago is impressive. It hints that MIUI 15 could be based on both Android 13 and Android 14 interfaces. This suggests that more Xiaomi models may be compatible with the MIUI 15 update.

We already have an article about this; you can click here for more information. The new Redmi Note 13 family will have a model with the codename “garnet“. The technical specifications of this particular smartphone are not yet known. It is expected to be available in many markets such as China, Global, and India.

MIUI 15 is a new MIUI interface that will come with significant improvements, and users will greatly enjoy using it. We will announce all the latest developments regarding MIUI 15 to you. Don’t forget to follow our Telegram channels and website for more information.