Redmi Turbo 4: Everything You Need To Know

The Redmi Turbo 4 is now official. It offers fans some interesting specs, including a Dimensity 8400-Ultra chip and a 6550mAh battery.

Xiaomi unveiled the new model this week in China. It sports a vertical pill-shaped camera island and a flat design for its back panel, side frames, and display. Its colors include Black, Blue, and Silver/Gray options, and it comes in four configurations. It starts at 12GB/256GB, priced at CN¥1,999, and tops out at 16GB/512GB for CN¥2,499.

As reported in the past, the design similarity of the Redmi Turbo 4 and Poco Poco X7 Pro suggests that the two are just the same phones. The latter will be the global version of the Redmi phone and is set to debut on January 9 in India.

Here are more details about the Redmi Turbo 4:

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra

12GB/256GB (CN¥1,999), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2,199), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,299), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥2,499)

6.77” 1220p 120Hz LTPS OLED with 3200nits peak brightness and optical in-display fingerprint scanner

20MP OV20B selfie camera

50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera (1/1.95”, OIS) + 8MP ultrawide

6550mAh battery

90W wired charging

Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2

IP66/68/69 rating

Black, Blue, and Silver/Gray

