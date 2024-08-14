Redmi Turbo 4/Poco F7 details leak, including possible launch timeline

Details about the upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 (rebranded Poco F7 globally) have leaked on Weibo. According to the information shared, the phone could debut in December this year, although it will likely be pushed in the first quarter of 2025.

The Turbo 4 is expected to be launched in China under the Redmi branding. However, just like Xiaomi’s other creations, it will be rebranded in other markets. Specifically, the phone is said to come in the Poco F7 monicker internationally.

As per a source on Weibo, the handheld has a 2412DRT0AC model number, which means that its global version should have a 2412DPC0AG identification. The phone is said to come with a Dimensity 8400 or a “downgraded” Dimensity 9300 chip, which means there would be slight changes in the latter. If this is true, it is possible that the Poco F7 could have an underclocked Dimensity 9300 chip.

Aside from that, the tipster said that there would be a “super large battery,” suggesting that it would be bigger than the current 5000mAh battery in the phone’s predecessor. To recall, the reliable source Digital Chat Station has shared recently that the company is exploring a 7500mAh battery with 100W charging support. The leak also claims that the Redmi Turbo 4 could have a 1.5K straight display and a plastic side frame.

Ultimately, based on the model number shared, the “2412” segment indicates that the phone will be launched in December. Nonetheless, such a detail is not always reliable, especially if we would consider the launch date of the Poco F6, which just launched last May. That being said, releasing the phone’s successor in December could be too early, making a Q1 2025 launch more ideal and possible.

