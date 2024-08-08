Xiaomi reportedly exploring various fast charging solutions, including 100W for 7500mAh battery

A leaker shared that Xiaomi is now trying several charging solutions on its batteries. According to the tipster, one of the options the company has is a 100W fast charging in a 7500mAh battery.

Recently, different reports about smartphone companies heavily investing in batteries and charging power have made the headlines. One includes OnePlus, which debuted its 6100mAh battery in the Ace 3 Pro. According to a leak, the company is now preparing a 7000mAh battery, which could even be injected into its future mid-range models. Realme, on the other hand, is expected to unveil its 300W charging at its GT 7 Pro event.

Now, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed that Xiaomi is also silently working on various charging and battery solutions. As per the tipster, the company has a 5500mAh battery that can be fully charged to 100% in just 18 minutes using its 100W fast charging tech.

Interestingly, DCS revealed that Xiaomi is also “investigating” even bigger battery capacities, including 6000mAh, 6500mAh, 7000mAh, and an incredibly huge 7500mAh battery. According to DCS, the company’s current fastest charging solution is 120W, but the tipster noted that it could fully charge a 7000mAh battery within 40 minutes.

To recall, Xiaomi also explored 300W charging power in the past, allowing a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition with a 4,100mAh battery to charge within five minutes. The status of this experiment is currently unknown, but this latest leak indicates that Xiaomi’s interest is now focused again on more powerful battery and charging solutions.