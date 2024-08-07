Realme to unveil 300W charging at GT 7 Pro event

A tipster shared that Realme will finally announce its 300W charging creation at the Realme GT 7 Pro unveiling event.

The news came from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, who recently shared several key details about the Realme GT 7 Pro, including its IP69 rating and single-point ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint. However, the main highlight of the leaker’s recent post focuses on the anticipated 300W charging creation of the brand. As per the post, the company should officially share the tech with the public during the announcement of the GT 7 Pro.

This follows an earlier report in which Realme Europe CEO Francis Wong confirmed the company’s ongoing work on the 300W charging tech.

Prior to that, Redmi showed off the power of its 300W fast charging in the past, allowing a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition with a 4,100mAh battery to charge within five minutes. Soon, Xiaomi is expected to launch a device with the said capability.

Realme, on the other hand, already owns one of the fastest-charging smartphones in the industry: the Realme GT Neo 5, which supports up to 240W of fast charging. According to the company, its battery can reach 50% of charging power within 4 minutes, while charging it completely to 100% will only take 10 minutes. Soon, this power could be pushed to 300W in the company’s upcoming device offerings.

Sadly, this doesn’t mean that the 300W charging will debut in the Realme GT 7 Pro. Nonetheless, we can expect that the company is now preparing the first device capable of 300W charging power, which could debut in the coming months.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comment section!