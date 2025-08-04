Redmi Turbo 5 reportedly coming in December

A tipster from China claims that the Redmi Turbo 5 would arrive a month earlier than its predecessor.

The Redmi Turbo 4 was announced in China last January. However, according to leaker Smart Pikachu, Xiaomi is aiming to launch its successor a bit earlier, with the target timeline reportedly set for December.

According to earlier reports, the phone will arrive with a 6.6″ 1.5K display complemented by a metal middle frame. The device also reportedly houses the Dimensity 8500 chip, which is expected since its predecessor used the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra. To recall, this chip was paired with up to 16GB of RAM. In the battery department, on the other hand, the Redmi Turbo 5 allegedly has a high-silicon battery with a typical capacity starting at 7000mAh. To compare, the current Turbo model has a 6550mAh cell with 90W wired charging. It is expected to be rebadged as the Poco X8 Pro for the global market.

Source