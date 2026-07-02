Reno 16 series arrives in India with Oppo Bubble

The Oppo Reno 16 series has finally entered the Indian market, accompanied by the detachable Oppo Bubble rear display.

Unlike the series in China, India has only welcomed the vanilla Reno 16 and the Reno 16c variants. The standard version is available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, priced at ₹61,999 ($650) and ₹67,999 ($713), respectively. The C variant, on the other hand, comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced at ₹46,999 ($493), ₹49,999 ($524), and ₹55,999 ($587), respectively.

The brand also offers the Oppo Bubble in India, priced at 7,999 ($84). The Oppo Bubble features a magnetic design. In addition to serving as a rear display, it can also work as a remote control, allowing users to shoot images from up to ten meters away. Users can also set wallpapers for the accessory, which features a 550mAh battery. It also works on iPhones, specifically with iPhone X and later models. It is also important to note that the devices must be running iOS 15.0 or later.

Back to the phones, the Indian versions of the Reno 16 series offer the following details:

Oppo Reno 16

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB

6.31” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP main camera with OIS + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

50MP selfie camera

6700mAh battery

80W charging

ColorOS 16.0

Stellar Purple, Twilight Violet, and Starry White

Oppo Reno 16

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB

6.57” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

50MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

ColorOS 16.0

Stellar Purple, Twilight Violet, and Starry White

Source