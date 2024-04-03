ROG Phone 8 Pro steals crown from Oppo Find X7 in AnTuTu’s March 2024 ranking

ROG Phone 8 Pro has replaced the Dimensity 9300-equipped Oppo Find X7 on AnTuTu’s ranking for March.

Oppo Find X7 made a remarkable performance in the AnTuTu benchmarking test for January and February. During those times, the model managed to secure the top spot, with the ROG 8 Pro just behind it. However, in a surprising turn of events, AnTuTu has reported in its latest March ranking that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-armed ROG Phone 8 Pro took the place of the Oppo device.

However, based on the results shared by the benchmarking website, the difference between the points the two models attained in March was not that huge. Interestingly, various devices employing the Dimensity 9300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips also snatched the other significant spots in the ranking. This could indicate the huge similarities in the performances of the two chips.

Here is the official ranking provided by the website: