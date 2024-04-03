ROG Phone 8 Pro steals crown from Oppo Find X7 in AnTuTu’s March 2024 ranking

ROG Phone 8 Pro has replaced the Dimensity 9300-equipped Oppo Find X7 on AnTuTu’s ranking for March.
Oppo Find X7 made a remarkable performance in the AnTuTu benchmarking test for January and February. During those times, the model managed to secure the top spot, with the ROG 8 Pro just behind it. However, in a surprising turn of events, AnTuTu has reported in its latest March ranking that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-armed ROG Phone 8 Pro took the place of the Oppo device.
However, based on the results shared by the benchmarking website, the difference between the points the two models attained in March was not that huge. Interestingly, various devices employing the Dimensity 9300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips also snatched the other significant spots in the ranking. This could indicate the huge similarities in the performances of the two chips.
Here is the official ranking provided by the website:
- (2,141,448 points) Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB/512GB configuration
- (2,138,119 points) OPPO Find X7 with Dimensity 9300 and 16GB/1TB configuration
- (2,110,595 points) iQOO 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB/512GB configuration
- (2,098,269 points) Red Magic 9 Pro+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB/512GB configuration
- (2,088,853 points) Vivo X100 Pro with Dimensity 9300 and 16GB/1TB configuration
- (2,070,155 points) iQOO Neo 9 Pro with Dimensity 9300 and 16GB/1TB configuration
- (2,066,837 points) iQOO 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB/1TB configuration
- (2,049,022 points) Vivo X100 with Dimensity 9300 and 16GB/512GB configuration
- (2,043,411 points) Nubia Z60 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB/512GB configuration
- (2,036,200 points) OPPO Find X7 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB/512GB configuration