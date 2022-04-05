Samsung Android 13 Update: These devices won’t receive new updates after Android 12

Samsung Android 13 update. They are slowly getting their devices ready for it, And they are eliminating the devices that aren’t eligible for getting Android 13.

Over the few years, Samsung has made drastic changes over their update policy, have said to their users “This device will get 4 years of big Android updates” and everything, Galaxy S8 has been promised for 4 years of updates, yet, it only got 3 years of updates, being left at Android 9.0.

Let’s see which devices, to old flagships to low-ends, get their last OS update and won’t get Samsung Android 13 update.

1. Galaxy S10 Series

Galaxy S10 series were great flagships for the year 2019. Samsung really have put a great end to a decade.

Galaxy S10 series had Exynos 9820 Octa/Mali-G76 MP12 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Adreno 640 SoC depending on the region, 8GB RAM with 128GB to 1TB internal storage, But, these Exynos 9820 powered phones had to come to an end, since Samsung amped up their game with their newest Galaxy S22 series that comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 powered CPU’s, and will get 4 years of Android OS updates.

S10 Series has started with Android 9.0, and have climbed their way up to Android 12, however, there’s an exception for one single device in S10 Series that started with Android 10 out of the box, and will recieve Android 13, and that’s Galaxy S10 Lite. The reason being that S10 Lite has been released way after S10 series did, had Snapdragon 855 and 6/8GB RAM options, so it received Android 10. Samsung Android 13 update will get released for S10 Lite in this year as probably the last Android OS update for S10 Lite.

2. Galaxy Note 10 Series

Same fate with the S10 series, Note 10 and Note 10+ also will get their last Android OS update this year, because Note 10 series also came in 2019, with Android 9 shipped.

Note 10 and 10+ had came with Exynos 9825 Octa/Mali G76 MP12 or with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Adreno 640 SoC depending on the region, 8GB/12GB RAM with 256 to 512GB internal storage, Note 10 series was great for its time, but like all good things, it had to come to an end, because Samsung also amped up their Note series with their 2020 released entry, Note 20 series. Samsung haven’t released Note 21 series yet, because Samsung actually have put the S-Pen, Galaxy Note series’s core function, to their newest device, Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is unknown what will happen to Note series.

Note 10 series started with Android 9.0 and had it’s final update in Android 12, but, Galaxy Note 10 Lite doesn’t seem to have Android 12 as it’s last OS update, because it came with Android 10 out of the box, just like Galaxy S10 Lite did. Samsung Android 13 Update will surely going to be released for Note 10 Lite as last Android update.

3. Galaxy Fold

One of the first experimental foldable phablet device Samsung has ever made, Galaxy Fold was sure something unique and special, Released in 2019, September, this device was one of the first to use a foldable display, and also to have a back case screen.

Galaxy Fold had came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Adreno 640 SoC, 12GB RAM with 512GB of internal storage inside, Fold was really an unique and powerful device, yes, it had many flaws in the year that it got released, but, Samsung has really put some work on its’ foldable devices, so that Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Fold 3 is more than usable and daily driveable devices right now.

The 1st generation Fold had that premium feeling, but it got old quickly, thanks to Samsung’s old update policy. For the newer Z Fold devices though, Samsung has said that those devices will most likely to receive four OS updates. But fret not, Z Fold 2 and Z Fold 3 will most likely get the Samsung Android 13 update, even Android 14 probably.

3. Galaxy A90 5G

Another weird device that came from Samsung, that’s A90 5G, this device was one and one only, because after this device, Samsung hasn’t released an A91 or A92, Samsung probably tried this device as a entry-level flagship device but got the idea of that S and Note series already exists, so they discontinued it, at least for now.

A90 5G had came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Adreno 640 SoC, 6/8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage inside, and an underscreen fingerprint sensor. While S and Note series exists, Samsung tried to give this device the premium quality that you can get from an S, Z and Note device.

This device came with Android 9.0, and will end with Android 12. And most likely, we will never ever hear a device like this from Samsung ever again, because, A series was meant to be for mid-range and low-end devices.

This device could easily get the Samsung Android 13 update, but you know Samsung doesn’t like to keep it’s devices alive for too long.

4. Samsung Galaxy A41, A31, A21s, A21

Those devices was Samsung’s entry-level midrange devices, every single of them was released in 2020. Those devices have been bought great amount of units, because they were Samsung’s best price to performance devices for that year.

Galaxy A41 had came with Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65/Mali G52-PC2 SoC, 4/8GB RAM with 64GB internal storage inside, This device sold great amount of units because it was one of the best low-end devices Samsung ever made in 2020.

Galaxy A31 also had came with Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65/Mali G52-MC2 SoC, 4/8GB RAM with 64GB internal storage inside, The A41 and A31 literally have the same specs, no idea about Why Samsung re-released the same phone with a different name.

Galaxy A21s had came with Exynos 850/Mali G52 SoC, 2 to 6 GB RAM with 32 to 128GB internal storage options available. it might seem that A21s is a better choice than A41 and A31, since they both have the same hardware and A21s seems a little bit better than they are.

A21 had came with Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35/PowerVR GE8320 SoC, 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage option only. This is the lowest device Samsung has ever made after A11.

There are not much to say about those devices, since they are only for low-end customers. What we can say is, we don’t recommend you, the user, to buy these low-end products, since they are made to be changed in not even a year, hence it gets 2 or 3 years of updates.

The newer Galaxy A42, A32 and A22 devices will get the Samsung Android 13 update.

5. Galaxy M51, M31 Prime Edition, M31s, M21s, M21, M02s, M02

Galaxy M series are well known for their long lasting batteries and their mid-range devices, but in reality, they are no different than the A series, even renamed releases are there, A series were made to give the user the mid-range premium feeling while M series giving the user the best price to performance feel. Hardware wise though, the low-end M series phones are identically same to the A series devices. A11 and M11 is a perfect example of that.

Galaxy M51 is the device that has great hardware inside for a mid-range device, M51 came with Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G/Adreno 618 SoC, 6/8GB RAM with 128GB storage, This device sold great amount of units because of how price to performance friendly it was, it was a great device made in 2020.

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition came with Exynos 9611/Mali G72 MP3 SoC, 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage. This phone was clearly for the users that wanted M51 but couldn’t get it so they got M31 Prime Edition instead.

Galaxy M31s came with Exynos 9611/Mali G72 MP3 SoC, 6/8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage options. This phone is actually the same with Galaxy M31 Prime edition, but has a newer design.

Galaxy M21s also came with Exynos 9611/Mali G72 MP3 SoC, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, M31 and M31 Prime has slightly better hardware than this device and better internal storage options.

Galaxy M21 also came with Exynos 9611/Mali G72 MP3 SoC, 4/6GB RAM with 64/128GB internal storage options, This is a slightly better device than M21s, it is unknown why Samsung have decided to give M21s worse hardware.

M02s had came with Snapdragon 450/Adreno 506 SoC,

These phones will not recieve Samsung Android 13 update, but the newer M models will.

6. Galaxy A12, A11, A02s, A02, A01

These devices are literally the lowest end of Samsung ever made till now, The worst one should be hands-down A11, because the hardware on A11 is misplaced so badly that the user cannot live with the phone for a year without noticing any bugs. A12 seems to be the device that fixes the flaws A11 had, since it sold so many high numbers, even surpassing iPhones. A02s, A02 and A01 are literally the lowest of the lowest, just quickly made by Samsung without any testing on it to check if the hardware that’s inside work flawlessly or not.

If you want a good phone, don’t buy those devices.

Samsung Galaxy A12 came with Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35/PowerVR GE8320 SoC, 2 to 6 GB RAM with 32 to 128GB internal storage support. Galaxy A11’s biggest flaw was that most of the A11’s was 2/32GB variants rather than 4/64 variants, Galaxy A12 seems to fix these problems well. This device had the potential to receive Samsung Android 13 update, but Samsung decided to pull the plug so early.

Samsung Galaxy A11 was really Samsung’s lost potential, because they used the low-end SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 450/Adreno 506’s potential highly wrong, it also came with 2/4GB RAM with 32/64 GB internal storage options, A11 was probably sold as a burner phone, rather than a daily-driveable device. It will highly not receive Samsung Android 13 Update.

Samsung Galaxy A02s also came with the low-end SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 450/Adreno 506. 1 to 4 GB RAM with 16 to 64GB internal storage options. This device is literally A11 but with a different design, Samsung was supposed to pull the plug early to this device.

Samsung Galaxy A02 came with Mediatek MT6739W/PowerVR GE8100 SoC, 2/4GB RAM with 32/64GB internal storage options. This will be Samsung’s second lowest device ever to date. It was a miracle that it got Android 12 nobody wait Samsung Android 13 update for this device.

Samsung Galaxy A01 came with Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439/Adreno 505 SoC, 2GB RAM with 16/32GB internal storage options. If there was a yearly phone awards, A01 would have the “Lowest Phone of the Year” award. This phone will be the Samsung’s lowest phone ever for a good time.

We do not recommend you, the user to buy these devices, instead, you can aim for better Samsung devices or better yet, look for some good Xiaomi devices, even the old Redmi Note 4 aces these devices.

7. Galaxy F41, F02s

Those devices are the ones that are rather unique because there are literally not much users that use those two devices, since it’s impossible to find them in the global market, those devices are only and only for the Indian market. Now, let’s see what hardware those Indian devices have.

Samsung Galaxy F41 came with Exynos 9611/Mali G72 MP3 SoC, 6GB RAM with 64/128GB internal storage options, this device was literally made as a entry-level flagship device but only for our Indian folks. It came with Android 10 out of the box, and will receive Android 12 as it’s last update and will not receive Samsung Android 13 update.

Samsung Galaxy F02s came with the low-end SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 450/Adreno 506. 3 to 4 GB RAM with 32 to 64GB internal storage options. This device is literally A11 but with a different design and better storage options. Samsung was supposed to pull the plug early to this device it is sad it will not receive Samsung Android 13 update.

These devices were really nice for the Indian users, sadly though, it will not receive Samsung Android 13 update due to yearly updates running out.

Why Samsung Android 13 Update is not coming these models?

According to Sammobile and the Samsung Members app, the devices are listed below this article are the devices that will not get any support whatsoever after this very year, 2022. Those devices doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for the new generation of Android, and Samsung has a very strict update policy, and they want their customers to have their best devices on hand that is made in that very year. So that’s why, those devices are saying goodbye to their yearly OS updates.

But, don’t fret. Samsung always has support for you, the user to change your existing phone with a better phone for a good price. With that way, you can easily get your hands on the latest Samsung Android 13 update. Samsung always has stunts like this, and it doesn’t seem it will go away.