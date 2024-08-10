Simplifying 1xbit Registration: A Smartphone User’s Guide

1xbit login is a unique bookmaker that allows you to bet on sports and get winnings in cryptocurrency. In our 1xBit review, you can learn about the strengths and weaknesses of the company’s services and find answers to your questions.

1xBit official website: sections and services

The official website of the bookmaker 1xBit was created back in 2007. Then, the company started offering its customers exciting sports betting and casino games. Today, 1xBit is a unique and stylish site designed in dark grey, orange and green. In the site’s header, you can find the main sections of the company, which include:

Line and Live;

Virtual Sports;

Cybersports;

Bonuses;

Slots;

More (TV games, match results, scratch cards, lotteries, cryptocurrency exchange, financial betting, toto, live casino, 1xGames and other additional subsections).

Above the header are login and registration buttons, links to social networks, payment information, statistics and results of past matches, as well as settings, where visitors can set parameters such as:

time;

language;

format and indication of odds changes;

line view and site version;

design (dark and light themes);

font size;

visualization (display of “Express of the Day” tabs, slider of top games, dynamic video movement, team logos, etc.).

On the main page, the bookmaker 1xBit has placed a large banner with the most relevant events and promotions for betting, under which there are tiles with the names of the company’s sections.

In general, the bookmaker’s office visually looks quite simple yet attractive. Visitors will find it easy to create an account, replenish their balance, or find the necessary service. All the essential buttons are located in a prominent place, so professionals and amateurs who have changed more than one bookmaker’s office and beginners can cope with basic operations.

1xBit registration: methods of creating a gaming account

Bookmaker counter 1xBit offers the most unconventional registration form we have ever encountered. After clicking on the Registration button in 1xBit, the company will ask the player to enter a promo code and click on the inscription “Register and get a bonus.”

After clicking, the user will not need to choose the account currency or specify the country of residence, cell phone number, or e-mail, as they do on the sites of other online bookmakers. 1xBit independently generates an account number and password for each new user, offering to save account data as a file, image, or e-mail message.

Please note: Be sure to save the password issued after registration. When creating a new code, you must specify the combination generated by the bookmaker. Otherwise, you may lose the opportunity to get into the personal cabinet.

It is interesting that, unlike other bookmakers’ offices, 1xBit does not ask for players’ personal data. Thus, customers can start depositing and playing immediately after registration!