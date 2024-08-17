Slots Bonuses at Online Casinos in India

The slot games have now been even more interesting for casino bettors with the help of the bonuses offered to them by the chosen casino betting platform. All the betting platforms which have a wide range of slot games available for the players also offer them with several bonuses and promotions, through which they will be able to enhance their slot betting experience. This guide will let the users know about the types of casino bonuses which they will be able to use on the slot games available on the betting platform. To learn more about casino bonuses for slot machines, go to https://slotsgames.in/ and study the detailed descriptions of each type of bonus and decide what you want to take advantage of when betting on slots In India.

Welcome Bonus

The first type of bonus received by new users at any casino betting platform is the welcome bonus. In this type of bonus, players are able to receive a certain percentage of their first deposit amount in the form of a bonus. For example, a betting platform that offers a 100% bonus of up to 10,000 INR means that the players who will be making their first deposit of 10,000 INR on the platform will also be able to receive another 10,000 INR in the form of a bonus.

Free Spins

Some casino betting platforms even offer users the opportunity to receive free spins on slot games that are listed in the terms and conditions. To claim such bonuses, players will have to fulfill some terms and conditions that will be given to them by the betting platform, such as placing bets of a specific amount on the slot games and other conditions. Once the players have fulfilled the terms and conditions, the free spins will be credited to their betting account to use on slots.

Weekly Cashback

The third type of bonus is weekly cashback and it is offered by most of the casino betting platforms to the slot players. In this type of bonus, players receive a specific amount of the total bets which they have placed on the slot games during the week in the form of cashback. Generally, the portion of the amount received in the form of weekly cashback is low, but it can enhance the user’s betting experience.

Monthly Cashback

This bonus is also similar to the concept of weekly cashback, as the players will be able to receive a specific amount of the total bets they have placed on the slot games throughout the calendar month. In this case, the percentage of total bets given in the form of cashback is less than the weekly cashback but the users are able to receive a huge amount in the form of cashback by the end of the month. Such bonuses are useful to those players who spend a lot of time and money while playing slot games.

Re-spin Bonus

The re-spin bonus is offered by a few betting platforms to slot game users, but it has been one of the most demanded bonuses for casino games. In this bonus, players are allowed to get another spin of the same amount as their previous spin. This comes out to be advantageous for the bettors who choose to place their bets across the games which offer high RTP rates to the users.