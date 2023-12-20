Some HyperOS users won’t get these features

HyperOS, Xiaomi’s custom Android skin, offers a plethora of features and customization options to enhance the user experience. However, not all HyperOS users may have access to certain visual elements that add a touch of elegance to the interface. In this article, we will explore some features that are unfortunately unavailable to a subset of HyperOS users, specifically those related to blur effects and animations.

These features have not been available in MIUI versions for years. The main reason is that it will negatively affect the performance and worsen the user experience and prevent the increase of brand complaints.

Missing Blur Effects

One of the aesthetic features that some HyperOS users won’t find on their devices is the blur effect on the control center, volume panel, and notification center. The blur effect, which creates a subtle and visually appealing translucent background, is absent in these crucial areas for certain users. This absence may affect the overall visual cohesiveness and appeal of the HyperOS interface.

Animation Limitations

HyperOS is renowned for its smooth and fluid animations that make navigating through the interface a delightful experience. However, users on certain HyperOS versions may miss out on the fade animations present in the control center, app opening, and recent apps. These animations not only contribute to the visual appeal but also enhance the overall user interaction by providing a seamless transition between different UI elements.

Launcher icon animations are another visual treat that some HyperOS users might not have access to. These animations typically involve subtle movements or transformations when launching or interacting with applications from the home screen. The absence of such animations might make the user interface feel less dynamic and engaging for these users.

Reasons for Feature Exclusion

HyperOS is a complex software ecosystem, and variations exist across different device models and versions. Certain features attributed to hardware limitations, compatibility issues, or the need to optimize performance on specific devices does not available on some devices. Xiaomi prioritize stability and performance over certain visual elements for a subset of users.

HyperOS continues to evolve with each update, bringing new features and improvements to users worldwide. However, it’s essential to acknowledge that not all HyperOS users have uniform access to every feature. The absence of blur effects on UI components and certain animations might leave some users with a slightly less immersive experience. As HyperOS development progresses, users can hope for future updates that may bring these missing features to a broader audience.