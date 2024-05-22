Sony is now reportedly working on Xperia Pro-C

Sony will soon release another powerful smartphone. Called Sony Xperia Pro-C, the model will be the successor to the Xperia Pro-I, and leaks suggest that the upcoming device will offer a handful of improvements.
Sony has just unveiled the Xperia 1 VI, which features many interesting features, including a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB RAM, 6.5” 120Hz FullHD+ LTPO OLED, and a 5000mAh battery. However, the Japanese brand seems likely to surprise fans again with another powerhouse.
According to a new post on X by leaker account Insider Sony, the company is now working on another handheld called the Sony Xperia Pro-C. This will be the prequel to the Sony Xperia Pro-I, but the tipster account suggests that this new device will be hugely improved, albeit it will “adopt a compact form factor.”
As per the leak, these are the details expected to arrive in the Xperia Pro-C model:
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
- 12GB/256GB base configuration
- 6.0″ OLED with 120 Hz, 2K resolution, and an anti-reflection coating
- 5000mAh battery
- 45W Power Delivery charging
- Camera System: 50MP 1.0″ main unit paired with 20mm f/1.8 lens with OIS plus support for 12-bit RAW and 14-bit DCG RAW; 12MP (module purpose currently unknown) with 1/2.9″ sensor and f/2.0 aperture; and 12MP (module purpose currently unknown) with AF, 4K/120fps 10-bit 420 S-LOG gamma curve and HLG.