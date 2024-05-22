Sony is now reportedly working on Xperia Pro-C

Sony will soon release another powerful smartphone. Called Sony Xperia Pro-C, the model will be the successor to the Xperia Pro-I, and leaks suggest that the upcoming device will offer a handful of improvements.

Sony has just unveiled the Xperia 1 VI, which features many interesting features, including a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB RAM, 6.5” 120Hz FullHD+ LTPO OLED, and a 5000mAh battery. However, the Japanese brand seems likely to surprise fans again with another powerhouse.

According to a new post on X by leaker account Insider Sony, the company is now working on another handheld called the Sony Xperia Pro-C. This will be the prequel to the Sony Xperia Pro-I, but the tipster account suggests that this new device will be hugely improved, albeit it will “adopt a compact form factor.”

As per the leak, these are the details expected to arrive in the Xperia Pro-C model: