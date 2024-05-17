Sony unveils Xperia 1 VI

Sony has finally introduced the Sony Xperia 1 VI, giving fans another powerful smartphone powered by the famous Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The new model still has traces of the Xperia 1 V, but Sony introduced some significant improvements to the device. For instance, it now boasts 6.5″ 120Hz FullHD+ LTPO OLED (19.5:9 1080×2340 pixels resolution) instead of the expected 4K OLED screen. Also, it is now powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, ensuring it has sufficient power to cater to heavy tasks like games.

The brand also made some enhancements in other sections of the phones, from audio to camera and more.

Here are more details about the new Sony Xperia 1 VI: