T-Mobile’s OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 8T receive last major update

OnePlus is now rolling out the updates for the T-Mobile variants of OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. Unfortunately, this is expected to be the last update with platform features that the models will receive, albeit it is certain that they will continue to receive security updates.

OnePlus started providing the update to the unlocked version of the said smartphones weeks ago, and the same update is now being received by the T-Mobile variants of the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 8T. Different users from various platforms have confirmed the move, noting that the update includes the January 2024 security patches.

The update is expected to be the last one with new features from OnePlus for the said models. To recall, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 8 series and newer models would only get three major Android updates and four years of security updates. The OnePlus 8T was launched in October 2020, while the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro arrived in March 2021. With all this, it can be assumed that the brand is now making the last platform updates for the said devices.

On a positive note, and as mentioned above, the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 8T will continue receiving security updates from the company. Yet, if you have the said models and you are hoping to continuously experience the major updates from the brand alongside new features, it is suggested that you upgrade your devices now.