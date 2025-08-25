Tecno Spark Slim coming to India with ₹80K price tag

Tecno is allegedly planning to bring its ultra-thin Spark Slim model to India soon.

The brand showcased the thin Tecno phone as a concept model at the MWC event in February. At 5.75mm, the handheld was truly impressive, making it a worthy opponent for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Now, it seems Tecno is ready to bring it to the actual market, with a recent leak saying it will launch in India.

According to the tip, the phone will be priced around ₹80,000 in the said market.

The exact timeframe of its debut and its official moniker are not yet available. Yet we know that it will arrive with a slightly thicker 5.95mm body than its concept model sibling.

The phone’s key specs have also yet to be confirmed, but it is rumored to have a 6.78″ 144Hz AMOLED, a 50MP main camera, a 5200mAh battery, and a handful of colorways.

Stay tuned for updates!

