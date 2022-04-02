The world’s best audio phone is out 2 days ago, do you know which?

Black Shark 5 series has launched and in last days launched. The best audio phone is most powerful phone at in all Android phones, comes with latest Qualcomm chipset and high-quality audio performance.

Black Shark 5 series features three models and amongst them the best model is Black Shark 5 Pro. In shortly, Black Shark 5 Pro, offers big cooling surface area and in this way, it has excellent performance in gaming. Latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets are overheating and therefore, good cooling system is required. Black Shark’s new Pro model is equipped with a sufficient cooling system.

Black Shark 5 Pro technical specifications

The Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is the consist of the 1x Cortex X2 cores run at 3.0 GHz, 3x Cortex A710 cores runs at 2.40GHZ and 4x Cortex A510 cores runs at 1.70GHz. Accompanying the CPU features an Adreno 730 graphics unit. This chipset made with Samsung’s 4nm manufacturing process, therefore causes overheating problems. With its superior performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset can easily run all games at the highest settings.

The Black Shark 5 Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED display that supports a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Furthermore, the screen offers a resolution of 1080×2400 and supports HDR10+. Unlike ordinary 16.7m color screens, it can offer 1 billion colors, which makes the image more vivid.

The phone’s storage technology is amazing. The Black Shark 5 Pro‘s internal storage chip is identical to the NVMe SSD in computers, offers read/write speeds much faster compared to other models. The storage unit features the UFS 3.1, which is for high-speed storage units and is the most advanced standard on the market. In addition, the Black Shark 5 Pro has 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB and 16/512 GB RAM/storage options.

Black Shark’s new flagship has excellent camera features. The 108MP main camera ensures clear images during the day and night. Besides the main camera, there is a 13MP ultra wide camera and this sensor has a 119-degree viewing angle. The 5MP resolution camera ensures macro photos. When it comes to video recording, you can use 4K@30/60 or 1080P@30/60 FPS modes. The front camera has a resolution of 16 MP and can record a maximum of 1080P@30 FPS videos.

Black Shark 5 Pro is really provides high resolution world’s best audio phone features?

First of all, since the Black Shark 4 series, Black Shark has paid special attention to best audio phone performance and tuned it excellently. It is important to use a high-quality audio chip to ensure high sound quality. This is where Qualcomm’s best Snapdragon chipsets come into play. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8xx series and 8 Gen 1 are equipped with an excellent digital signal processor and can deliver high sound quality. In the Digital Signal Processor (DSP), audio signals are quickly processed using digital number sequences. Qualcomm’s Flagship chipsets are always equipped with a good DSP and therefore high quality sound can be provided.

Black Shark 5 Pro DXOMARK Audio score

The Black Shark 5 Pro achieves 86 scores and thus takes first place among all phones in the DXOMARK sound ranking. The new model’s predecessors, Black Shark 4 Pro and Black Shark 4S Pro, are found in second and third place.

Even the Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders model, the most expensive Android phone on the list, achieved to score of 77. For a phone that sells for $636, it’s great to be able to get to the top of the DXOMARK.