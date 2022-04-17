This year will be the year of foldable phones!, BOE Technology Group’s Chairman, and Executive Committee Chairman, Chen Yanshun, has disclosed online that they are getting ready to exchange their flexible OLED screens for 100 million units in this very year, 2022! However, BOE is still not that great in terms of making flexible OLED screens.

BOE display business CEO Gao Wenbao has explained that the two companies that are located in Chengdu and Mianyang, two different AMOLED production line yields have been reached up to %80. BOE aims to increase the production of flexible OLED screens rather than the normal screen because there is been a high amount of requests from the telephone company veterans “Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo etc.” on making foldable phones. 2022 and 2023 will be the prime production time for BOE and their flexible OLED screens, hence, this move shows that it’s the year of foldable phones.

How this will be the year of foldable phones?

Our sources say that this year, Samsung is aiming to publish two new foldable devices, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Xiaomi is aiming for releasing their second foldable device, Mi Mix Fold 2. Huawei have started working on their third foldable device. Huawei Mate X3. Some users have reported that the foldable screens are alright, but they aren’t great yet in terms of the resolution the screens give and the refresh rate. Xiaomi’s 2021 entry, Mi Mix Fold, has shown us a glimpse of what 90Hz on a foldable display looks like. You can see Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold’s specifications by clicking here.

Conclusion

For the premium feeling foldable devices, BOE has rolled up their sleeves into working in their best flexible OLED screens. And the phone companies have started to put more work onto their foldable devices, the experimental age of foldable devices are done and now, foldable phones have became a premium need. We might expect announcements from the phone company veterans in some months. This will be the great year of foldable phones.