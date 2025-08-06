Titanium-reinforced Oppo Find N6 Flip arriving in 2026

A leaker from China claims that the Oppo Find N6 Flip will be unveiled next year, and it will feature a build that “excessively” employs titanium.

Oppo is rumored to be preparing its next foldables, including the book-style Oppo Find N6 model, which is said to be coming in the first quarter of 2026. According to leaker Smart Pikachu, the smaller Flip variant will also be unveiled in the same year, although its timeline was not specified.

To recall, the Chinese brand’s last clamshell model is the Find N3 Flip, which was launched in August 2023. Rumors mentioned the existence of the Find N5, but it seems the company will directly skip it and instead go for the N6. According to the tipster, the company is trying to speed up the debut of the flip phone, which means it could debut earlier than its predecessor.

The account also claimed that it would house the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, noting that it would be the first foldable model to use it. Also, the tip claims that it would use a huge amount of titanium for its body, suggesting a strong build.

Details about the model remain scarce, but we expect more information to surface as its timeline approaches. Stay tuned!

Source