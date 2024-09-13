Top 10 Powerful 3D LUTs That Everyone Should Use in the Video

When editing any media, the main objective is to produce an attractive image to draw as many viewers as possible. Uniqueness is one of the key qualities in video making. One feature available to you is the 3D LUT, which can greatly enhance your video’s visuals.

It enhances a video’s visual impact, making it more captivating for the audience. 3D LUTs make your video appear more professional to a young person in front of a computer. To see a new level of visual beauty, every video artist should include the most effective 3D LUTs in their portfolio.

3D LUTs can also provide excellent results and add a distinctive touch to video creations for social media platforms. This article will show you the top 10 amazing 3D LUTs for video.

Part 1: What are 3D LUTs

LUT is a unique feature that helps convert one color space to another in pictures or videos. LUT helps in the conversion to successfully produce a desired visual style or effect, adding a touch of cinematic to videos and enhancing colors.

Lookup tables (LUTs) fall into two main categories: one-dimensional (1D) and three-dimensional (3D) versions. Unlike a 1D LUT that changes only one color channel (red, green, or blue).

3D LUTs lookup tables allow for more complex and detailed color adjustments by operating across a three-dimensional color range. Because of this functionality, 3D LUTs are very useful for video producers who want control over how colors are rendered in their work.

Part 2: Top 10 3D LUTs for Video Editors

In the 3D LUTs world full of choices, selecting the right ones for you can be a difficult task. Here, we will provide a top collection of 3D LUTs to elevate your video editing abilities.

1. Teal & Orange LUT

In filmmaking, this lookup table (LUT) is well known for its ability to provide a style that lends a touch of art to lifestyle and trip vlogs by combining eye-catching cold blues and welcoming warm oranges.

2. Vintage Film LUT

You can use the old film LUT to replicate the color scheme found in classic films to provide a feeling of nostalgia for your project. This LUT is most effective for productions like historical films or documentaries that seek to invoke feelings of recollection.

3. Black and White

Using this LUT, you may film colorless drama, emphasize texture, and boost contrast in your footage. Because it can assist one in avoiding complications by eliminating noise in the form of intermediate colors and tones, it is perfect for arts-related projects.

4. Cinematic LUT

Cinematic LUTs are among the most often used LUTs, giving your material the appearance of high-end Hollywood productions. These are ideal for various productions, such as in-house movies, YouTube videos, and more. They give your video a high-end, dramatic appearance and feel.

5. Desaturated LUT

Use the Desaturated LUT to cool down every shade to create a look with less color and more grunge-style tones. This functions well, mainly when applied to hard-core or raw documentary storytelling.

6. Warm LUT

Warm LUTs enhance the tones of red and yellow even more than usual, which makes them much more appropriate for use in golden hour situations, summertime content, and weddings. Your video will get a lovely, warm filter from this LUT.

7. Cold LUT

Cool LUT gives your footage a calm tone and highlights more blue and green tones. It provides your video with a clean appearance overall and is ideal for futuristic or winter themes.

8. Faded LUT

Thanks to the Faded LUT, your footage will have less contrast and look washed out. It works well for small-scale movies or music videos where the characters must have an abstract, dreamy appearance.

9. Vibrant LUT

The Vibrant LUT produces a dazzling range of colors in your video, perfect for when you want your colors to be exceptionally vibrant. Travel films, outdoor excursions, and positive material are the best places to use them.

10. Sepia LUT

The Sepia LUT will give your color-graded footage a warm brown tone, similar to early 1900s photographs, if you want it to have that old-world charm look. It works well for any narrative video or one in a specific era.

Part 3: How to Apply 3D LUTs in Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora is a feature-rich, user-friendly video editing program for editors of all skill levels. Its color grading facilities support 3D LUTs, one of its best features. Filmora provides complex editing features like motion tracking, split-screen templates, and green-screen effects. In addition to color grading, It allows content makers to create visually captivating and dynamic content.

However, various Filmora 3D LUTs are available to help you achieve a professional look. Your videos will be unique and stand out from the crowd if you use Filmora 3D LUTs to give them a cinematic feel. With the help of 3D LUTs, you can precisely alter the colors in your film by taking particular RGB values.

Step-by-step Method to Use 3D LUTs with Filmora

Here, we will show you step-by-step instructions on how to use Filmora 3D LUTs.

Step 1: Starting the Procedure

First of all, launch Filmora. Then, choose “New Project.” To add your video to the timeline in the new window, click the “Import” button.

Step 2: Selecting a LUT

Once your video has been imported, select the “Effects” option. Next, click on the search bar and type 3D LUTs to get the best LUTs for your video.

Step 3: Using the LUT

After selecting the LUT, click the “Download” option. After that, drag the LUT you downloaded to your video. By clicking on the LUT and sliding the “Opacity” slider, you will change the opacity level of the LUT you have selected.

Step 4: Complete the Project

Preview your video to see how it looks in the end. In last, save your project.

Conclusion

Whether you want to achieve a historic look, a dramatic image, or improve the quality of your films, LUTs are a handy tool. A single part of the video can appear exciting and professional by applying the top 10 3D LUTs and using Wondershare Filmora.

You can make even those ordinary videos unique for your viewers with the right LUTs and a few simple edits. Use these LUTs in your work, and you’ll see how much they can improve the appearance of your videos.