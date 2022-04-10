Try the delicious, nutritious Xiaomi BUD Juicer

If you want to include more vegetables and fruits in your diet, you might be wanting to consume them in juice form. Xiaomi BUD Juicer is for you because nutritious fruit and vegetable juices can be quite delicious. However, in order to make a glass of juice, you will likely need a lot of fruits and vegetables. And to squeze their juices, you definitely need a good juicer. As a highly functional juicer, with Xiaomi BUD Juicer, you can do it easily.

If you are looking to buy a decent juicer, this one can be a good option. It is an easy to use, highly functional and well designed juicer you can make delicious drinks with. Before you consider buying this home appliance, you might be curious about its features and characteristics. In this review we are going to take a detailed look at the features of Xiaomi BUD Juicer. So, let’s dive in and start learning about this product.

Xiaomi BUD Juicer Technical Specs

If you are thinking about buying a new juicer, you are probably planning to use it for quite a while. Because if you find a good juicer and get comfortable using it, it can serve its purpose for some time. Therefore checking out the specs of the juicer and learning about it can be helpful. In terms of specs and functionality, Xiaomi BUD Juicer is a really good choice.

Firstly, it is not a very bulky and heavy juicer that takes a lot of space in the kitchen. Unless you have a very small kitchen full of stuff, you should be able to find some space for it. Then it is a fairly powerful juicer that can work effectively. Finally it is easy to use and many users can get used to the controls in a short amount of time. Now let’s take a look at this juicer’s specs in better detail.

Size, Weight and Capacity

When taking a look at a juicer you are planning to buy, it is important to consider its size. Because it is important to get one that fits your needs in terms of this quality. Since a large juicer can take up a lot of space, it may not be suitable for small kitchens. Then if you buy a juicer that is too small it may not have the capacity that you want.

But with Xiaomi BUD Juicer, you don’t really need to worry too much about these issues. Unless you have very specific requirements, the size, weight and capacity of this juicer should be within a good range for many users. The dimensions of this juicer are 280 x 180 x 450 mm. So in inches the dimensions are roughly around 11 x 7 x 17.7. Then its weight is 4.7 kg (~10.3 lbs) and it is not a very heavy juicer. Finally its capacity is 1500 ml. Therefore it is possible to make a good amount of juice with it.

Materials

As you are buying a new device you might be wondering about the materials used in making it. Especially when you are buying a kitchen appliance like a juicer, the materials matter a lot. Because when you are planning to make healthy juices with the device, you don’t want unhealthy materials affecting the final product.

So if you plan to buy Xiaomi BUD Juicer, the materials of this product may be important for you. While there are many different materials used in different parts of the product, we will take a look at two of them. Firstly PCTG is one of the materials of this product. Basically this material is a form of plastic that is durable and strong. Then the blades of this juicer are made of stainless steel. So as far as the materials go, these are two among the ones that are used in making this device.

Power and Voltage Levels

Along with things like size and materials, another important thing to look at is power and voltage levels. Nowadays we use a myriad of products that work with electricity. And juicers are among these products. Since the power level can affect how functional the product is, you might want to know about it. Also it can show you how much electricity that the device uses.

The rated power level of Xiaomi BUD Juicer is 600 W. Since a majority of juicers have a wattage level of between 400 and 1000, this one is at a good spot. So this juicer is a fairly powerful one that can make the juicing process easier for you. Then the rated voltage level of this product is 220 V. Therefore if you have been wanting to know about these values of this product, here they are.

Controls and Use

If you want to get this product as your new juicer, you may want to know whether it is easy to use or not. Because as you may want to use the juicer regularly, you wouldn’t want this process to be difficult or complicated. But with Xiaomi BUD Juicer, you don’t really need to worry about this at all. Since it is a very simple to use product, many users can easily get the hang of it in a short amount of time.

Basically, this product has many different parts that have different functions. For example, while one part cuts and crushes the fruits and vegetables, another part is for collecting the residue of the plants. In order to start the juicing process, you first need to put together these parts properly. Then with a simple push of a button, the device starts working. After this all you need to do is put the plants through the entrance and juice them. Therefore in terms of ease of use, this product is quite good.

Is Xiaomi BUD Juicer Loud?

For people who love fruit and vegetable juices, juicers are incredible tools to use. However, sometimes they can be quite loud. So if you are planning to get Xiaomi BUD Juicer, you may be wondering if it is one of the loud juicers out there. Because juicers can be very loud and not only disturb you and other people in the house, but also your neighbours as well.

There are many reasons contributing to the loudness of a juicer. For example if the juicer is not powerful enough it can struggle to juice the fruits and get really loud. But as this juicer is quite powerful, this is usually not an issue. However just like most of the juicers out there, this one is somewhat loud, too. While it is not extremely loud when it is just working while it is empty, when you put some hard fruits and vegetables into it, it can get very noisy. At the end of the day, if you are fine with a bit of noise, this product can be a very good choice.

Is Xiaomi BUD Juicer Easy To Clean?

Another important concern that many people might have when buying a juicer is whether it is easy to clean or not. Because the mess after the juicing process is usually an issue with juicers. Even though you can make tasty and nutritious drinks with a juicer, the cleaning process afterwards can be very annoying. So it can cause many people to just give up and not use juicers at all. However the cleaning process is quite simple and straightforward with Xiaomi BUD Juicer.

Firstly, the residue of the fruits and vegetables you use while juicing gets stored in a separate container. Then you can just throw them out and clean that part. After this you will need to disasseble each part and clean them separately for a thorough cleaning process. Following this process, the juicer gets cleaned easily and it is ready to store somewhere for next use. Also between squezing different fruits and vegetables, you can do a simple cleaning. In order to do this you can pour some water through the fruit entrance and press the reverse key for automatic simple cleaning.

How Can Xiaomi BUD Juicer Make Your Life Better?

If you love having some fruit juice, then this product can be a great choice. Because instead of buying premade fruit juices with extra sugars, you can make freshly squezed fruit juice. Besides you can customize the drinks you make with it easily and even add vegetables as well.

While you can use this device to make fruit juices with one type of fruit, you can also combine many different fruits and vegetables to discover new flavors. So what this product provides you with is basically a convenient experience when juicing fruits and vegetables.

Xiaomi BUD Juicer Design

When it comes to getting a new home appliance, picking the right design may be important for you. Especially for kitchen appliances, the design may be very important.

Since Xiaomi BUD Juicer is a product that you may use frequently, you may want to just leave it in a convenient place. In this case, the product can easily blend in with the environment and fit the whole design very well.

Also you may choose to disassemble each part and store the product in a drawer. So in terms of design, many users would probably like this product. It has a slick look and colors that can easily fit in with the environment.

Xiaomi BUD Juicer Price

Just like anything you plan to buy, the price can be quite important when thinking of buying a new juicer. So you might be wondering about the price range of Xiaomi BUD Juicer. Basically with a quick online search you can see that this product is available in some stores.

As we check its prices, we can see prices around $140 to $235. So compared to some other juicers on the market, this one is not exactly a budget-friendly option. But it is important to remember that these prices may vary depending on the store and can change over time.

Xiaomi BUD Juicer Pros and Cons

Since we have taken a good look at the features of this product from its basic specs to design and its price, you might be starting to have an idea about the good and bad sides of this product. However, at this point you might also be starting to feel a bit confused as well. Because there are a lot of qualities to consider about Xiaomi BUD Juicer and you might find it difficult.

But we can make it easier for you. Here we have put together a list of pros and cons of this product. By checking out the advantages and disadvantages of it, you can get a better idea on whether this product is something you want or not.

Pros

Easy to use and easy to clean.

A powerful juicer with high rate of juice extraction.

It has a fairly nice design.

Cons

It can get very noisy when fruits and vegetables get stuck in the juicing part.

Can be a bit pricier than many other juicers on the market.

Xiaomi BUD Juicer Review Summary

After checking out the many important aspects of this product like its features and price, you might need a more concise overview of these aspecs. Because all of these features may be difficult to consider at the same time.

Basically this is a powerful juicer that is easy to use and has a nice design. Users can prepare delicious juices with it in just a few simple steps. As far as its price, it can be a bit more expensive than many other juicers out there. However if you are looking for a decent juicer it can be a very good option.

So is Xiaomi BUD Juicer worth buying or not? If you like fresh juices and frequently make them, this product can be a very good option. Since it is a high quality juicer, many users may like this a lot. However at the end of the day, whether it is worth buying for you or not is something that only you can decide.