Types of Motion Tracking and How to Use Them

Motion tracking is for you if you want to develop your abilities in animation or filmmaking. This effective method makes tracking the movements of characters or objects in an event easier, giving you a more engaging experience.

Suppose you wish to position an arrow over the head of a moving football player to keep him in view. And, because the player is continuously moving across the field, you’ll need the arrow to keep up. That is precisely the scenario in which motion tracking would be useful. Motion tracking is now effective and more accessible than ever, thanks to AI-powered solutions.

This article will discuss types of video motion tracking and how to use them.

Part 1: Types of Motion Tracking for Different Shots

Here, we will discuss some of the main types of motion tracking that you can use in your shots.

Transform Tracking

A simple 2D motion tracker that tracks X and Y motion is called transform tracking. It’s perfect for adding details to pictures without much camera movement. Transform tracking is ideal for dollies, hand-held tilts, and short pans. It can use one or two points to identify simple rotation and scale changes. It is suitable for small-scale modifications and flat rotation.

Corner-pin Tracking

Using four track points, it tracks square objects (such as doors or screens). It is not limited to 2D transform tracking; it also comprehends perspective and rotational shifts. Using this method, you can make your new component match the monitored object from corner to corner. Excellent for tracking or combining objects onto a rectangle.

3D Camera Tracking

The camera’s motion is detected, and its 3D features are reconstructed using 3D camera tracking, also called AI motion tracker. It works well for pictures with intricate X, Y, and Z-axis camera movements. The best photos are portable ones, such as a cameraman approaching. Adding 3D geometry or 2D layers that correspond with the initial camera motion is possible with this motion tracking technique.

Planar Tracking

A strong AI motion tracking method, planar tracking, easily identifies shifts and offsets. It is easier to use than corner-pin tracking as it doesn’t depend on edges. It can maintain continuous monitoring even in cases where corners are obscured or out of frame. Planar tracking uses AI-powered accuracy to simplify complicated motion-tracking work.

Part 2: Difference Between Motion Tracking, Motion Capture and Motion Analysis?

In this section, we will explore the differences between motion tracking, motion capture, and motion analysis.

Motion Tracking

Motion tracking objects in a video scene is known as motion tracking. Its primary function in video editing and filmmaking is to impact different aspects, such as lighting effects and stability. Motion tracking creates flexible, shifting graphics by working directly with a video’s visual material, compared to animation.

Motion Capture

It is the act of capturing motion. The data can be utilized for 3D animation or gaming by attaching sensors to people or objects. Many users produce high-quality data to replicate or animate on computers. Motion capture is used in movies, video games, and even virtual reality apps.

Motion Analysis

It studies movement patterns primarily for academic or athletic reasons. Motion analysis and motion tracking are two different things completely. Motion tracking and captures are in the VFX category and deal with real-time techniques. Motion capture and 3D positioning between cameras for animation needs.

Motion tracking is frequently used to enhance video scenes. Alternatively, motion capture creates digital animations, while motion analysis analyzes movements. Both motion capture and motion analysis are commonly used in sports, healthcare, and robotics.

Part 3: Using AI Motion Tracking with Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora has the most powerful video editing feature: Filmora motion tracking. This technology is revolutionary for content creators as it enables AI motion tracking. Advanced text and effects can produce mosaic effects on moving objects.

Its goal is to reduce the editing work by offering an advanced AI motion-tracking feature. With this feature, you can make videos that look professional, no matter your editing skill.

Key features of Filmora Motion Tracking.

Filmora motion tracking can track up to five times more quickly and easily than possible.

You can add anchor titles or text that follow the moving item with simplicity. Additionally, you can add subtitles to it with Filmora.

Filmora automatically eliminates the need for frame-by-frame motion tracking and built-in mosaic effects to blur faces, license plates, etc.

Use Filmora motion tracking to transform symbols, images, and emoticons into amazing visual decorations that give your communications a magical touch of moving graphics.

How to Use Filmora Motion Tracking

The motion tracking feature in Filmora is simple to use. Here, we will discuss the step-by-step method of Filmora motion tracking.

Step 1: Import the video and then drag it onto the timeline.

Import the video and then drag it onto the timeline. Step 2: Select the timeline clip that you want to add motion tracking. Double-click on your video and enter the editing panel.

Select the timeline clip that you want to add motion tracking. Double-click on your video and enter the editing panel. Go to the AI tools and turn on the Motion Tracking option.

Step 3: On the preview of your video, there will be a box to check. After resizing it, you can drag this box over the object you need to track. Filmora AI will recognize the object automatically from this box. Click on the button to start monitoring. After scanning the video, Filmora will identify what this object is and follow its motions automatically for the duration of the clip.

Step 4: You can add text, graphics, and effects to the tracked item. To do this, drag the part you want onto the timeline to coincide with your motion-tracking clip.

Step 5: You can change the linked item’s location and timing as necessary. To ensure that everything is correctly aligned, preview.

You can change the linked item’s location and timing as necessary. To ensure that everything is correctly aligned, preview. Step 6: When you add those items to your track, finish by exporting them in the format of your choice.

Conclusion

Learning AI motion tracking is revolutionary for animators, filmmakers, and video editors. Thanks to AI-powered products like Wondershare Filmora, it has become easier and more effective. This guide examined many types of it and how to use it with Filmora. We also explained the difference between motion analysis, motion capture, and motion tracking.

Creators can achieve new video results by utilizing Filmora’s motion-tracking feature. This includes smart object tracking, text pinning to moving objects, and motion blurring. Producing professional-looking videos with AI motion tracking is made simple with it. You can try a free trial of Filmora right now.