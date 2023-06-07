Ultra fast charging killing Xiaomi phone’s battery life?

Xiaomi is going all crazy with the fast charging technology. The company has already released multiple smartphones with the 120W HyperCharge which can fuel up a 4500mAh battery to 100% in just 15 minutes. The company has started working on the upcoming 200 watts fast charging technology, which can charge a 4000mAh battery in just 8 minutes. But many users are worried about the smartphone’s battery life, Does this ultra-fast charging tech really kill your smartphone’s battery life? Let’s make it clear

Does fast charging kill your smartphone battery life?

When it comes to the current 120W HyperCharge, it employs dual-cell battery technology to fully charge the battery. We’ve seen that a common reaction to this type of fast charger is that it will undoubtedly have a negative impact on battery longevity, or that there must be safety issues or both. But the company has something different to say about this!

The company claims that their HyperCharge technology comes with many safety protection features such as real-time temperature monitoring, longer lifespan battery, dual cell technology with Graphene, MTW technology and much more. These all safety features ensure that the current and voltage transfer remains safe and the output varies depending upon the battery condition.

According to Xiaomi, whether it is a 5W charger or a 200W charger, it affects battery life by 20% after 800 charging cycles. This is based on some rough math. So, for example, if you have a smartphone with a 5000mAh battery and charge it with a 10W charger and on the other hand, you simply charge the same battery with a 200W charger. After two years or 800 cycles, the battery will perform at the same level as any smartphone with a 4000mAh battery. In short, no matter how many watts you use for rapid charging the battery, the battery life will drop 20% of the total battery capacity in two years.

Fast charging is a technology many smartphone owners use to extend the life of their devices. It refers to charging your phone’s battery through a charger that delivers a high amount of power in a short period of time. Despite its benefits, some studies have raised concerns that fast charging may damage your smartphone’s battery and could lead to health issues. To learn more about the topic, we looked at the research available on fast charging and its effects on smartphones, humans and the environment.

Can fast charging actually damage your phone?

A study claims fast charging may damage your smartphone’s battery. In this study, researchers from South Korea examined how fast-charging batteries perform over time. They found that fast-charging batteries lose more capacity over time than regular batteries. This means fast charging can cause your battery to run out quicker than usual. Additionally, this practice can increase the risk of overheating and lead to a fire in your device.

Given how dangerous fast charging is, it’s best not to fast charge your phone at all if you want to avoid trouble. A study finds that fast charging phones may cause physical and mental health problems. One study compared the health effects of using a power bank for 13 hours with those of using a phone for 10 minutes without any limiting factors such as heat or voltage stressors.

Fast chargers produce excessive amounts of heat which leads to greater air pollution when compared with standard charging methods. Additionally, modern lithium-ion batteries react with heat produced by chargers causing greater greenhouse gas emissions when compared with standard rechargeable batteries used in televisions and laptops in recent years— mainly because of fast chargers’ high power output levels.

It may be best for everyone if we willed our generation toward slower charging methods so as not to harm our environment or cause anxiety among users who charge their phones quickly enough to trigger these symptoms Based on studies indicating the possible dangers associated with fast charging iPhones; it would be wise not charge them at all if you don’t want trouble. Doing so may cause physical or mental health problems based on how other users have reacted when using a charger too quickly for them. There are also environmental consequences associated with unregulated rapid charger use; such as increased levels of air pollution due to excess heat produced during charge cycles and excessive use of greenhouses gases during lithium-ion battery reaction with charger output levels produced by unregulated chargers.

It can also damage the battery if you are using an adapter that provides way much more voltage than what the device is actually rated for.

What are the upsides?

Fast charging has several advantages that make it helpful in many situations. For starters, fast charging helps extend the time between charges for most smartphones. You can charge your phone at night when the battery is lowest and use your phone throughout the day without running out of power. Additionally, this allows parents to grant their children access to their phones later in the day without worrying about bedtime disruptions. Furthermore, some people use their smartphones as alarm clocks or timers while they charge their batteries at night.

Additionally, some people use their phones as portable Projection Pads if they don’t have access to a computer while they work or go to school during the week. Therefore, extending the time between charges is an excellent strategy for managing power consumption in today’s busy world. Another advantage of fast charging is that it allows users with lower-capacity batteries to continue using their favorite apps longer without draining their battery completely.

For example, some users place songs on repeat so they don’t have to wait for all songs to finish when they are low on battery space. Additionally, some users find themselves running out of space on low-capacity battery phones before they even make it through one day without plugging in early enough. Since fast charging extends how long these users can use their phones without charging, this strategy is helpful for families that use these low-capacity phones regularly.

Saving minutes each day using slower chargeable batteries helps family members keep up with work or school deadlines without missing them due to a dead battery. Fast charge does have its drawbacks, though; increasing power used by our devices affects performance for regular applications such as games or video streaming applications. Furthermore, fast charge increases risk of overheating a smartphone; this is especially true for older models with thinner batteries.

Overheating leads to shorter life expectancy for lithium-ion batteries— eventually causing premature wear and tear on devices that charge faster than normal . Consequently , slow chargers are an excellent way to prolong the life span of lithium-ion batteries in your family’s tech gadgets.

Conclusion

If you are alright with not using the phone in charger especially when it’s fast charging;

You don’t try to over voltage the phone by charging it with a really high adapter rather than what phone is rated for(although most of the phones has voltage control on themselves this is still a bad thing);

You’re sure that you are keeping the device on a room with general room temperature(and not warmer);

You can fast charge the phone in most cases without a problem.

What about other fast charging tech?

Well, you might be wondering about the 18W, 33W or 67W charging technology which comes from Xiaomi’s house. All these chargers decline the battery health by the same speed as a 120W or 200W charging will do. In short, it will lose 20% battery health by 800 charging cycles. The 18W and 33W chargers are also secured with many safety features like fire protection, over-voltage protection and much more, same goes for the 67W charging technology.

So according to the company, there is no negative impact of fast charging on the smartphone’s battery life. Or if any, it’s just the same compared with the normal low watt charger. However, different OEMs use different charging technology and the following statement only justifies Xiaomi smartphones. If any had any doubt regarding the impact of fast charging on the battery life, we guess, this post might be enough to solve your queries.

In brief, you can use a fast charger on the battery of your Xiaomi smartphone without fear of damaging it. However, we do not recommend depleting your battery to less than 10% and then fully charging it to 100%. We recommend charging your battery to less than 80-90 percent whenever it gets near to 20 percent. This has a lesser influence on charging cycles, as well as battery health.