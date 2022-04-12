Unisoc SC9863A Review – How is this cheap SoC?

Unisoc SC9863A is the octa-core chip you can find in the cheap pocket devices and other smartphones from China. We will do some in-depth performance tests for the Unisoc SC9863A review.

SC9863A is UNISOC’s first chip platform supporting AI applications for the global mainstream market. It enables high-performance AI operation and application to fully enhance the intelligent experience of mobile terminals.

Unisoc SC9863A Review

The Unisoc SC9863A is an entry-level octa-core SoC with 8 ARM Cortex-A55 cores in two clusters, and it is manufactured using 28nm HPC+ architecture, especially when compared to most of the entry-level phone processors in the market. TSMC is the manufacturer of the processor, and the company claims that the processor offers better performance.

Faster Computing Speeds

As a highly integrated LTE chip solution Unisoc SC9863A features a high-performance 8 core 2.6 GHz Arm Cortex A-55 processor architecture. Unisoc SC9863A’s processing capacity increased by 20%, and AI processing capability increased by 6 times.

Through an intelligent AI algorithm, Unisoc SC9863A enables real-time intelligent scene detection and strengthens innovative shooting capabilities for different scenes as well as intelligent recognition and classification of mobile phone gallery pictures. At the same time, it supports facial recognition technology based on a deep neural network that can realize fast and accurate face authentication to protect the privacy and security of end users’ information.

Better Shooting Experience

Unisoc SC9863A focuses on improving the camera’s processing capacity and innovative applications. The Unisoc SC9863A supports stable and smooth AR photography/filming through the SLAM algorithm and enables high-precision 3D filming capabilities and modeling based on the IR structural light.

At the same time, it uses a dual ISP that supports an up to 16-million-megapixel dual camera that can achieve high-resolution real-time depth shooting background changing, low-light enhancement and real-time beautification, and other functions.

Better Energy Efficiency

The Unisoc SC9863A has achieved a 20% reduction in overall energy efficiency and a 40% reduction in some scenes due to its higher integrating level and further optimized energy consumption.

The launch of the Unisoc SC9863A chip platform will enable mainstream models to achieve stable and rich AI functions. So, global users can also enjoy the innovative technology, and intelligent interactive experiences brought about by AI.

Benchmark

Let’s look at the in-depth benchmarking with the processors, and the Unisoc SC9863A chip can make you a shock. It is locked at 550 Megahertz. We did the CPU throttling test. The battery temperature was very cold, but after 15 minutes temperature went up to 27 degrees, and this is not even a small kind of throttling happening with this one. It is not that powerful. Usually, we have with the flagships problems with the throttling, but with the weak chipsets, we do not have issues regarding that.

Process: TSMC 28 HPC+

CPU: 8XA55

GPU: IMG 8322

Memory: eMMC 5.1, LPDDR3, LPDDR4/4X

Modem: LTE Cat7, L+L DSDS

Display: FHD+

Camera: 16M 30fps, Dual ISP 16M + 5M

Camera Interface: MIPI CSI 4+4+2/4+2+2+2

Video Decode: 1080p 30fps, H.264/H.265

Video Encode: 1080p 30fps, H.264/H.265

WCN 11bgn BT4.2: integrated (BB&RF)

WCN 11AC BT5.0: Marilin3 (option)

Conclusion

So far, we were surprised how well this chip is selling, and they have around more than we think. Compared to the previous year, they have the highest increase in sales surprisingly. What do you think about this SoC? Do you want to use a smartphone with Unisoc SC9863A chipset?

If you are planning on considering the smartphone with Unisoc SC9863A, just do not look at the processor. Instead, look at the entire smartphone and what value proposition it offers. Do not choose a smartphone just for the sake of the processor, as software optimizations play an essential role too. We don’t recommend Unisoc SC9863A phones. Buy second hand phones instead of this.