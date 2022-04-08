Upcoming POCO F4 Camera: Good camera phone under $500?

POCO is set to launch the POCO F4, and it is believed that the phone is rebranded Redmi K40S. POCO F4 camera technology is abit old. POCO phones provide top-notch features and also go easy on the wallet. POCO is a sub-brand of Xiaomi, and is known for its top-quality budget phones. POCO phones have become popular among young people because they offer great features at an affordable price. The POCO F4 is expected to be launched in India soon, and it is rumored that the phone will be priced around Rs. 20,000. The POCO F4 is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and will come with a 6.67″ inch full-HD+ display.

If the phone is indeed a rebranded Redmi K40S, then POCO F4 could be the best camera phone under $500. It has a very premium camera setup which we are going to explore in this article, so let’s get started!

POCO F4 Camera and other specs

POCO F4 comes with a great camera setup at both ends. The back features a 48 megapixels Sony IMX582 main camera, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide camera followed by a 2-megapixel macro camera. POCO F4’s selfie camera is a 20-megapixel shooter. POCO F4 camera also has PDAF, EIS, and LED flash. POCO F4 camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 960fps. POCO F4 camera app has various shooting modes like Night mode, Portrait mode, pro mode, panorama, and more. The camera setup comes with features like Continuous Shooting, HDR mode, ISO Control, Exposure Compensation, and Digital Zoom.

The highlight here is the Sony IMX582 image sensor. It features an ultra-small 0.8 μm pixel size (1.6 μm pixels when combined). It is a CMOS image sensor, that uses a Quad Bayer color filter array which means adjacent 2×2 pixels appear in the same color.

Enough of the complex things, Let’s talk about the front camera. Poco F4’s front boasts a 20-megapixel primary camera, which is capable of taking high-resolution selfies and videos.

Its other noteworthy features include a 6.67-inch bezel-less AMOLED display, A powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with 8GB RAM, A massive 5000mAH battery that comes with 67W fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

POCO F4 is a new smartphone that has a lot to offer. For starters, its display gets a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 395ppi. That means you’ll be able to enjoy crisp, clear visuals on your POCO F4, whether you’re watching videos or browsing photos. And with a 20:9 aspect ratio, you’ll be able to see more of your content without having to scroll as much. Plus, the POCO F4’s 395ppi pixel density means that everything will look sharp and detailed on your screen. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone with a great display, the POCO F4 is definitely

POCO F4: Video and Picture quality

POCO F4 comes with a neat video recording capability. It can record 4k resolution videos at 30FPS. It has a premium camera set up in the back which can provide more details and colors. If we talk about image quality, it is capable of capturing better-looking pictures than most of its competitors. It has a good dynamic range and provides more gentle colors. Poco F4 also comes with decent low-light capture skills. Its front camera is also pretty solid, It can record 30FPS at 1080P resolution.

Verdict

So, is the POCO F4 going to absolutely destroy all the existing competition in the $500 price range? Probably not, we still have some big players like Nord 2, Galaxy A52, and the iPhone SE but it’s definitely going to give a tough fight given that it will only costs $400.

To sum up, POCO F4 is going to provide good value for money with its industry-leading features, the only thing that worries me is its 128GB unexpandable storage. Read the detailed specs of the POCO F4